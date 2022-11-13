Lonergan off to US, doubtful for Clonmel's Munster semi-final

Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey wasn’t giving too much away when asked about imminent Lonergan’s move to San Jose in California
US BOUND: Man of the match Jason Lonergan (left) with Colman Kennedy Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 14:06
Eoghan Cormican

Jason Lonergan won’t be at Clonmel training this week. He will instead be settling into a new job a long way from Tipperary.

Manager Tommy Morrissey wasn’t giving too much away when asked about Lonergan’s new US base (apparently he is relocating to San Jose in California) and what this will mean for his involvement in the remainder of Clonmel’s Munster campaign.

Limerick champions Newcastle West travel to Tipp on Sunday, November 27. Might Clonmel gamble and tell their quarter-final man of the match to stay put on the far side of the Atlantic in the hope they have enough to reach the Munster final without him?

“Jason has been our best player all year. In every game, he's Mr Consistent. Actually, I'll go further back. For the last seven years I'd say, Jason is Mr Consistent.

“In games where we don't play well, Jason plays well - that's always the scenario. You saw him in the second half, he carried unbelievable ball from the 65 forward, just putting Nemo under pressure. The scores he got (six in all), he's just a joy to watch when he has a football in his hand.

“He has a new job in America, but look, we'll see what that brings.” 

Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan was at a loss to explain why his players were men possessed in the county final, but men so passive here. On a pitch still wearing the makeup from Thursday’s historic rugby fixture, Nemo were mauled into submission.

“I said it all week to the team, was there something said to ye going out to the Barrs game? Did I say it, did someone else say it? Did ye visualise something, did ye look at something? I don’t know what makes a team on form one day and not on form the next day. I am not sure what it is. Maybe we needed to play the Barrs again!

“The hurling didn’t help us. There is no doubt about that. I don’t want that to be a headline, but we had six days of preparation (between last weekend’s county junior hurling quarter-final and this game). Certainly, we could have done with two weeks’ preparation. But that is the way it is. We go out to play hurling when we are fixed to play hurling and we play football when we are to play football.”

