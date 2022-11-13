The joy of managing Clifford: 'If I said to David to go in goals, he would go in goals'

"What did Jimmy Magee say, different class. That’s what he is really."
David Clifford congratulated by coach Eamonn Fitzmaurice after his team Fossa won the Kerry Junior Premier Club County Final when they defeated Listry in Killarney on Saturday.

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 12:43
John O’Dowd, Fitzgerald Stadium

Kerry Junior Premier FC Final: Fossa 4-15 Listry 0-22 (AET) 

Saturday was a huge day in the history of Fossa GAA club. Winning a county junior premier title, ascending to the intermediate ranks in Kerry for next season, and with a provincial outing to look forward to in a fortnight. This is fairytale stuff.

But their epic extra-time victory over neighbours Listry was really all about the Clifford brothers. Continuing their sensational year, Paudie’s 1-2 was important, but David’s 2-12 tally was simply incredible. Or, it would be, if it wasn’t fast becoming the norm for the gifted attacking assassin.

Listry manager Marc Ó Sé, gutted at seeing his charges fail to hold onto a four-point lead in the last 10 minutes of normal time, was philosophical enough to admit afterwards that trying to keep a tight rein on the current Footballer of the Year, especially for 80 minutes, is nigh on impossible.

“Fossa were given a lifeline, and when you’re trying to curb the influence of probably one of the greatest players ever, it’s a hard thing to do. 2-12? Sure, that’s frightening stuff. He’s just, what did Jimmy Magee say, different class. That’s what he is really. It’s great that he’s from our county, we can appreciate him, but today, unfortunately, we were on the other end of it."

It was the Cliffords who saved Fossa, when Paudie’s palmed finish to the net, and David’s stunning equaliser from out on the left wing, brought this riveting affair to extra time (2-12 to 0-18).

Momentum was now on Fossa’s side, and with the younger sibling notching 2-3 during the added 20 minutes, including a killer green flag at the very end, manager Adrian Sheehan was able to bask in the glory of a famous achievement.

Man of the Match  David Clifford (14) and his brother Paudie (captain) celebrate after their team Fossa won the Kerry Junior Premier Club County Final when they defeated Listry in Killarney on Saturday.

“It’s an absolute joy to manage David. If I said to David to go in goals, he would go in goals. He is the easiest man to deal with. You could ask him to do anything, he would nod his head and he’ll smile, and say 100 per cent, whatever you want me to do. He’s just a complete and utter gentleman, I couldn’t speak any higher of him.” 

Scorers for Fossa: D Clifford 2-12 (0-6fs, 1-0pen), P Clifford 1-2, T O’Shea 1-0, H Buckley 0-1.

Scorers for Listry: A O’Shea 0-6 (0-5fs), J Walsh 0-5 (fs), R Buckley 0-4, R Murphy 0-2, G O’Sullivan, A Kennedy, S Lehane (f), C Bradley, M Keane 0-1 each.

FOSSA: S O’Sullivan; K McCarthy, F Coffey, B Myers; D O’Keeffe, P Clifford, R Colleran; E Talbot, P Sheehan; H Buckley, M Rennie, A Wharton; T O’Shea, D Clifford, E O’Shea.

Subs: C O’Shea for Colleran (ht), H Kelly for T O’Shea (40), D O’Connell for Wharton (53), M Dennehy for Buckley, inj (63), G Cronin for McCarthy (69), D Ryan for E O’Shea (71).

LISTRY: D Carroll; D Wrenn, P Lehane, C Ryan; D Lehane, A Kennedy, B O’Brien; J O’Leary, R Buckley; G O’Sullivan, A O’Shea, R Murphy; J Clifford, M Keane, S Lehane.

Subs: J Walsh for S Lehane (ht), C Bradley for Ryan (ht), S O’Sullivan for Clifford (53), D Clifford for Keane (71), S Giles for Buckley, inj (71), P Delee for Murphy, inj (75).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).

