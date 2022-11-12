Firies atone for last year’s final defeat as they overpower Cordal

Firies dominated most of the contest in tough conditions at Austin Stack Park.
Firies atone for last year’s final defeat as they overpower Cordal
Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 19:03
Murt Murphy, Tralee

Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Final

Firies 1-17 

Cordal 0-11 

Last year Firies were warm favourites to beat Castlegregory in the County Junior final but were in receipt of a drubbing at the hands of the West Kerry side.

Though they had to wait 12 months, they were never going to lose this final as they dominated most of the contest against a Cordal side who never gave up in tough conditions at Austin Stack Park.

Firies laid the foundations for this win in the opening quarter despite playing against a strong wind and raced 1-5 to 0-2 clear as Cordal struggled to get to the pace of the game. Team captain and East Kerry star Jack Sherwood kick-started the win with a point in the opening minute and when Donnchadh O’Sullivan and Limerick senior footballer Pádraig de Brún added a point each, Cordal were in early trouble.

But in the fifth minute it got worse as O’Sullivan found Cian Doe and he found the net with a low shot across the keeper. Philip O’Connor eventually opened Cordal’s account with a fine point from distance but Donnchadh O’Sullivan and the lively Stephen Palmer added points with Cathal O’Donoghue replying for Cordal who trailed by six half way through the half.

Jack Sherwood was controlling the middle but Séan Óg Ó Ciardubháin nailed a long range free but the respite was only temporary as Doe, Darragh Donohue and substitute James Horgan added points and suddenly Firies had moved seven clear (1-8 to 0-4) and it was looking ominous for Cordal who did rally before half time with three points on the spin to leave Firies 1-9 to 0-7 in front at half time.

Cordal never looked making a comeback in the second half into the teeth of a gale and Firies outscored the losers 0-8 to 0-4 with Mike Daly and Cian Doe kicking some nice points. Sean Brosnan tried his best along with Sean Walsh but Firies were always in control and deservedly took the silverware in a week they lost a club stalwart in Donal McCarthy.

Scorers: Firies: C Doe (1-3, 1f), D O’Sullivan (0-4, 2fs), M Daly (0-3), S Palmer and J Horgan (0-2each), J Sherwood, D Donohue and P De Brún (0-1 each) 

Cordal: S Brosnan (0-3, 1f), S Óg Ó Ciardubháin (2fs), P O’Connor, S Walsh and C O’Donoghue (0-2 each) Teams:

FIRIES: B McCarthy; C Palmer, D Brosnan, B O Leary; TJ Palmer, N Donohue, D O’Mahony; J Sherwood, J Flynn; D Donohue, M Daly, P De Bruin; S Palmer, D O Sullivan, C Doe.

Subs: J Horgan for P de Brún ( 19 inj), T Clifford for D Donohue ( 55), S Burke for D O’Sullivan ( 56), P Daly for M Daly ( 59). T Scott for B O’Leary (60) 

CORDAL: S Óg Ó Ciardubháin; J Cahill, P Brosnan, G O’Leary; T J O’Connor, K Enright, B Reidy; J Cronin, P O’Connor; K Walshe, S Brosnan, C O’Donoghue; E Nolan, D McCarthy, S Walsh Subs: O Nolan for C O’Donoghue (h/t), R Dennehy for K Walsh (h/t). M Flynn for D McCarthy (50), P Naughton for T J O’Connor (55)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

