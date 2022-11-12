Na Piarsaigh see off Roanmore to seal Munster IFC semi-final spot

Na Piarsaigh 2-10

Roanmore 1-5

Na Piarsaigh booked their place in the Munster club IFC semi-final with an impressive win over Roanmore of Waterford on Saturday.

The Limerick side ran out 2-10 to 1-5 victors in the provincial quarter-final at Kilmallock.

Tipperary representatives Ballina will be next up for Na Piarsaigh in the final four.

Evan Sweeney struck two goals in the second period after leading by double scores at the break; 0-6 to 0-3.

They pushed into a 1-8 to 0-3 lead midway through the second period, thanks to that first Sweeney green flag.

2 goals from youngster Evan Sweeney who enjoyed wearing the green of Limerick

Well done to all concerned

Na Piarsaigh abu 🟦⬜️ pic.twitter.com/9lGaaYTyoF — NapGAA (@NapGAA) November 12, 2022

Josh Sheridan, in the Roanmore goal, made a couple of saves that kept his side in it and when his teammate Paul O'Sullivan found the net after 50 minutes, it was back to 1-9 to 1-5.

Sweeney notched his second goal in the last moments of the game however, to settle it in Na Piarsaigh's favour.