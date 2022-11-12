Mulqueen delighted to go out on a high as Rockies outshoot Douglas to claim title 

Division One Hurling League Final

Blackrock 0-22

Douglas 0-19

Blackrock are RedFM Division One hurling champions for the second time in three years following a hard-fought win over fellow City rivals Douglas at Carrigtwohill on Saturday afternoon.

A month after losing the County final to St Finbarr’s, the Rockies were much sharper in this final, in what was Louis Mulqueen’s final game in charge of the team from Church Road. It was a very entertaining game of hurling, with both sides very accurate in what was a high-scoring game.

Blackrock, aided by the wind, marginally made the better opening to the game, leading 0-3 to 0-1, but Shane Kingston who had a super game for his team levelled with two efforts. There was very little to separate the teams in the opening 22 minutes, the teams exchanged scores on many occasions, and with eight minutes to the break, the teams were level at 0-7 apiece.

But, the remainder of the half belonged to the winners, they scored seven of the next eight points, to lead 0-14 to 0-8 at half-time. A scoring burst which ultimately proved crucial at the end, with the impressive Alan Connolly contributing handsomely.

Douglas were hunting a maiden title and on the resumption Alan Cadogan clipped over a point, as the beaten team were now aided by the wind. Connolly replied for his team courtesy of a free.

But Douglas hit four of the next five points to reduce the lead down to a goal, 0-16 to 0-13 with 20 minutes remaining. Michael O’Halloran sent over a much-needed score for the Rockies, quickly followed by a Connolly free. Douglas were very much in the game, helped by Kingston, Douglas were only a goal behind with three minutes remaining, 0-21 to 0-18.

The momentum was with the beaten team now, and they added another point, as Cillian O’Donovan landed a magnificent long-range free. Douglas couldn’t find the goal they were looking for, as ultimately, Blackrock had too much up front, with all six forwards scoring in the game. The integral Connolly got the last point of the game through a free, as the Rockies claim silverware for the second time in three seasons.

The Rockies manager Louis Mulqueen was delighted to end his time at the Church Road club with silverware.

CLOCKING OFF: Blackrock manager Louis Mulqueen. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“It was a very exciting game, great game for this time of year," he said. "It was a lovely way to end the season, especially after losing the County final. I have enjoyed my year with Blackrock, but the travelling from Clare took its toll in the end, over two hours down.

"It was tough going. I am delighted to leave Blackrock in a good place, and I think the future is bright for them.”

Mulqueen was pleased with the championship structure and sees Cork challenging for Liam MacCarthy in 2023.

“It was a great championship, every game was like a final, and moving onto the Cork hurlers, they are very close to winning the All-Ireland, they have a super team.”

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly 0-8 (0-6f), M O’Halloran 0-3, K O’Keeffe 0-2, S O’Keeffe 0-2, N Cashman 0-2, D Meaney 0-1, M O’Keeffe 0-1, T Deasy 0-1, R Cotter 0-1, Cathal Cormack 0-1.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston 0-12 (0-7f), C Baldwin 0-2, A Cadogan 0-2, N Hartnett 0-1, C Kingston 0-1, C O’Donovan 0-1.

Blackrock: G Connolly; C O’Brien, A O’Callaghan, S Murphy; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman (joint-captain), N Cashman; D Meaney, K O’Keeffe; M O’Keeffe, T Deasy, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, S O’Keeffe (joint-captain), A Connolly.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for M O’Keeffe (h-t), D O’Farrell for D Meaney (39), Ciarán Cormack for R Cotter (52), G Norberg for C O’Brien (54).

Douglas: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donegan, N Walsh; E Cadogan, M Harrington (captain), C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; M Howell, S Kingston, B Hartnett; A Cadogan, N Hartnett, C Baldwin.

Subs: B O’Connor for M Howell (32, inj), B O’Neill for N Walsh (33), A O’Connell for C Baldwin (54).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton)