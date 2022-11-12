Next stop Croke Park as Naas too strong for Shinrone

The Kildare side will look on with interest tomorrow as Ballyhale take on Castletown Geoghegan of Westmeath for the right to meet them at GAA HQ.
Next stop Croke Park as Naas too strong for Shinrone

PUNCHING UP: Jack Sheridan of Naas celebrates after the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship quarter-Final against Shinrone. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 16:30
Paul Keane, Conleth's Park, Newbridge

AIB Leinster club senior hurling championship quarter-final 

Naas (Kildare) 4-21 

Shinrone (Offaly) 0-18 

A glamour Croke Park clash with Ballyhale Shamrocks is on the cards for Naas after cruising through to the AIB Leinster club SHC semi-finals with surprising ease in Newbridge.

Tom Mullally's side were slight underdogs after only gaining promotion to the provincial senior ranks as All-Ireland intermediate winners last February but they hurled with heart and craft to leave Shinrone in their slipstream.

Naas led virtually from gun to tape and while Offaly representatives Shinrone did get the margin down to just three points on a number of occasions early in the second-half, Naas finished strongly with 2-10 in the closing 20 minutes to just 0-4 from Shinrone.

Jack Sheridan, among a number of Christy Ring Cup winners in the Naas ranks, helped himself to 1-11 while Charlie Sheridan, dual player James Burke and Kevin Aherne were also among the goals.

They will look on with interest tomorrow as Ballyhale, the provincial holders, take on Castletown Geoghegan of Westmeath for the right to meet them at GAA headquarters on November 27.

After a 15-minute delay to throw-in, Shinrone began as narrow favourites having overcome 2012 provincial winners Kilcormac Killoughey in the Offaly decider.

That was back on October 2 though, and aside from the lengthy break, they also suffered a blow in the meantime with the loss of full-forward and county final Man of the Match Ciaran Cleary.

His five points from play in the county decider proved decisive that day and the visitors lacked his scoring threat this time, blasting seven wides in the first-half alone.

They were costly misses as the two Naas goals, from Charlie Sheridan and Aherne in the ninth and 25th minutes, left Naas in pole position throughout.

Both of those first-half goals were set up by Cathal Dowling who, on both occasions, burst clear, the first time on the left wing and the second time on the right, before cleverly offloading.

The Charlie Sheridan goal left Naas 1-3 to 0-1 ahead and indicated that Shinrone could be in for a long afternoon in Newbridge.

A week after the Naas footballers bowed out of their provincial competition, the hurlers - with dual players James Burke and Brian Byrne in attack - brought their unique brand of hungry hurling to the contest, smothering Shinrone around the pitch and moving the ball precisely through the hands.

They led 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time and should have been further clear with seven wides costing them.

Dowling closed out the first-half scoring for Naas with a tidy score from distance.

Shinrone, making their debut in the competition as first time Offaly champions, narrowed the gap to three points on three occasions during the third quarter of the game as they upped the intensity noticeably.

But points from Byrne and free-taker Jack Sheridan, followed by a third Naas goal in the 44th minute from Burke, swung the game and ultimately broke Shinrone's resolve.

From there on, it was all Naas and the Kildare men strode to an impressive win with Jack Sheridan's 55th minute goal a victory for hard work and persistence after his initial one-handed shot was blocked.

Naas scorers: J Sheridan (1-11, 10 frees); K Aherne (1-1), C Sheridan, J Burke (1-0); B Byrne, S Leacy, C Dowling (0-2); H Carroll, K Whelan, Conan Boran (0-1).

Shinrone scorers: D Morkan (0-11, 11 frees); D Maher (0-2); K Sampson (s/l), S Cleary, L Watkins, J Sampson, D Cleary (0-1).

Naas: C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O'Donoghue; H Carroll, S Gainey, K Whelan; R Boran, S Leacy; J Burke, B Byrne, K Aherne; C Sheridan, C Dowling, J Sheridan.

Subs: Conan Boran for Whelan (43); L Walsh for McKeon (59); F O'Sullivan for C Sheridan (61); R Monaghan for Byrne (62); C Dowling for Burke (64).

Shinrone: E Cleary; D O'Meara, P Cleary, D Crean; K Sampson, M Cleary, D Maher; D Cleary, L Watkins; J Sampson, D Morkan, A Cleary; P Cleary, C Doughan, S Cleary.

Subs: A Landy for D Cleary (47); DJ McLoughlin for P Cleary (55), D Landy for Watkins (59).

Ref: C Flynn (Westmeath).

More in this section

Seamus Flanagan and Laurie Carey 28/10/2022 Limerick hurling star Seamus Flanagan leads Castlemahon to Munster football last four
Walsh brothers help Kanturk to ease into Munster Intermediate semis Walsh brothers help Kanturk to ease into Munster Intermediate semis
AIB Camogie Club All-Ireland Championship Finals Early Amy O'Sullivan braces helps Clanmaurice deny Aghabullogue intermediate title
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A

Thurles Sarsfields book Munster semi-final spot after thrilling Liscannor battle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s