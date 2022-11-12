Early Amy O'Sullivan braces helps Clanmaurice deny Aghabullogue intermediate title

Clanmaurice (Kerry) 2-9

Aghabullogue (Cork) 1-8

Clanmaurice claimed the AIB Munster club intermediate camogie championship title for the first time at Mallow today.

Two goals in the opening five minutes from corner-forward Amy O’Sullivan paved the way for victory. They were that bit more slick, but credit to a gallant Aghabullogue who fought tooth and nail to get back into the contest, but they could never get their noses in front.

That said, Clanmaurice, who won the last five provincial junior titles, were the stronger side overall.

The wind blowing down the field favoured Aghabullogue in the first-half, but it was Clanmaurice who enjoyed the better start. A long delivery from captain Jackie Horgan fell to Danielle O’Leary whose goalward shot was finished over the line by O’Sullivan in the first minute.

O’Sullivan struck again three minutes later to give her side an early advantage.

Aoife Barrett slotted over Aghabullogue’s opening point in the seventh minute. Cliona Healy kept the scoreboard moving for the Cork team - her three placed balls reducing the gap to three points after 20 minutes, 2-1 to 0-4.

The next three scores went the way of Clanmaurice with midfielder Patrice Diggin sending over a booming free from inside her own half to stretch their lead to two clear goals with five minutes remaining.

A point from Ciara McCarthy brought her side to within five.

Just before the interval, referee Fintan McNamara after consultation with his umpires, awarded a penalty to Clanmaurice. Diggin’s well-struck effort was brilliantly saved by Nicola Moynihan, while crucially, it also kept her side in contention.

Another huge point from play from Diggin proved to be the final act of the half, 2-5 to 0-5.

Aghabullogue started the second-half with far more fire, Healy billowed the net after a timely pass from Emma Flanagan, and she landed a pair of placed balls as well, 2-5 to 1-7 in the 42nd minute.

With the game in the melting pot, and while Clanmaurice hadn’t scored in the second-half, they responded through points from play from Diggin and O’Sullivan to lead by three midway through the half.

Diggin put them four up with 10 minutes of regulation remaining.

Healy responded once more, but they couldn’t get the goal they needed.

Kate Lynch fired over Clanmaurice’s final score two minutes into stoppage.

Clanmaurice await the winners of next weekend’s Ulster final between Eglish (Tyrone) and Clonduff (Down) in the All-Ireland semi-final next month.

Scorers for Clanmaurice: A O’Sullivan (2-2), P Diggin (0-4, 0-1 free), J Horgan (0-2, 0-1 free), K Lynch (0-1).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy (1-6, 0-3 45’s, 0-3 frees), A Barrett and C McCarthy (0-1 each).

CLANMAURICE: A Fitzgerald; M Costello, S Murphy, R McCarthy; A Behan, N Leen, E Ryall; P Diggin, K Lynch; A M Leen, L Collins, C Spillane; J Horgan (Capt), D O’Leary, A O’Sullivan.

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy (Capt), E Curtin; E Foley, R Barrett; A Barrett, C McCarthy, E Flanagan; J Tarrant, K Honohan, C Healy.

Subs: A Foley for J Tarrant, E Buckley for K Honohan (both half-time), A Twomey for C McCarthy (47).

Referee: Fintan McNamara (Clare).