Walsh brothers help Kanturk to ease into Munster Intermediate semis

Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter-Final

Kanturk 3-11

Kildysart 0-6

A more facile provincial start than initially anticipated for Kanturk as three timely goals brushed off hosts Kildysart in Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday afternoon.

A wasteful start of nine first-half wides was quickly remedied by the Cork Premier Intermediate champions who, following opening points through the Walsh brothers Ian and Colin near the end of the opening quarter, would never relinquish control thereafter.

A teasing Grantus Bucinskas delivery from the left wing was superbly caught and finished to the net by chief target Alan Walsh five minutes later at 1-2 to 0-1. And with Kildysart strangely out of sorts from their Clare title-winning form, the gap only widened for Kanturk as further goals at either end of the second period bookended a commanding opening win for the North Cork side.

1-4 to 0-2 clear by the break, Ian Walsh’s clever pass to Bucinskas was emphatically finished past goalkeeper Conor Cusack only two minutes into the new half.

Indeed, not even an enforced six-minute stoppage for a hovering rescue helicopter at the two-thirds mark could knock Kanturk off their stride as apart from some eye-catching points from Clare senior Emmet McMahon, Kildysart never looked like mounting a concerted backlash.

Instead, points from Ian and Colin Walsh and corner-back Lorcan O’Neill matched anything that the home side could throw at them before Kanturk put the result beyond any doubt deep into injury-time.

It stemmed from a swift counter-attack that unleashed playmaker Ian Walsh to race through and find the net and tee up a home Munster Intermediate semi-final showdown with the Kerry champions (either An Ghaeltacht or Rathmore) in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh (1-4, 4f); Alan Walsh (1-1, 1f); C Walsh (0-3); G Bucinskas (1-0); R Walsh, L McLoughlin, L O’Neill (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kildysart: E McMahon (0-5, 2f); M Donnellan (0-1)

Kanturk: R Cashman; T Walsh, D Browne, L O’Neill; M Healy, B O’Sullivan, J McLoughlin; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; G Bucinskas, R Walsh, Alan Walsh Subs: J Fitzpatrick for R Walsh (48), C Clernon for Aidan Walsh (51), C Hendry for Bucinskas (55), L O’Keeffe for L. McLoughlin (55), C Mullans for O’Sullivan (55)

Kildysart: C Cusack; M Eustace, B Eyres, S Sheehan; R McMahpn, K Leahy, F Ginnane; K O’Connor, K O’Brien; L McGrath, S Casey, C Moloney; C Hassett, E McMahon, J Evans Subs: M Donnellan for Eustace (HT), K Murphy for Hassett (47), J Cotter for R. McMahon (57) Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry)