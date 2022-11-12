Limerick hurling star Seamus Flanagan leads Castlemahon to Munster football last four

Munster Junior Club Football Championship quarter-final

Castlemahon 1-18

Shamrocks 2-12

All-Ireland senior hurling winner Seamus Flanagan powered Castlemahon to the Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final as they saw off Shamrocks in Coolyroe.

The All-Star’s 31st-minute goal swung the contest in the hosts favour as they ran out 1-18 to 2-12 winners after a thrilling hour of football.

Flanagan hit 1-5 over the hour as midfield teammate Alan Roche added 0-8.

The Waterford outfit had led by a goal at the half, Edward Lonergan finding the net after eight minutes, but Flanagan’s intervention proved crucial with Castlemahon turning the screw on their visitors.

Castlemahon’s green flag was followed by six successive scores from the Limerick side that pushed them five clear with 15 to play.

That purple patch came in the midst of a barren spell for Shamrocks who had to wait 22 minutes for their second score of the half after pointing straight from the restart.

Shamrocks did eventually grab a second goal, deep in injury time to reduce the margin to two points but substitute Jack Condon had the final score of the day to secure victory for the home side.

In Coolyroe, the visitors had the opening pair of scores, Kieran Crawford and Billy Hynes settling the Waterford side.

Jack Kenny replied for Castlemahon before Lonergan had the game's first goal, finishing after a mix-up in the defence. Flanagan kicked his first of the day on the 10-minute mark with the hosts trailing by 1-4 to 0-2.

Four on the trot, three from Roche, had Castlemahon within two before Hynes extended the Waterford advantage.

Two frees from Flanagan had it 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

Shamrocks had the perfect start to the second half with Crawford pointing from the throw in.

Castlemahon roared into life thereafter, kicking 1-4 inside seven minutes; Flanagan, Roche and John Francis Reidy all finding the target.

By the time Shamrocks broke their duck, Castlemahon were 1-14 to 1-10 ahead and seemingly cruising. The Waterford side struggled to break down the Limerick defence with Flanagan often the only Castlemahon player in the opposition haff.

Roche’s eighth of the afternoon had Castlemahon six clear heading into injury time before Padraig Hynes managed to find the net to reduce the deficit to 1-17 to 2-12 with a minute on the clock.

But an exceptional run by the brilliant Roche gave Condon the opportunity for the insurance score to which he made no mistake.

Their reward is a home semi-final with the Kerry champions on November 26th with Listry meeting the Clifford-led Fossa in the Kingdom decider.

Scorers for Castlemahon: S Flanagan (1-5, 0-3 frees), A Roche (0-8, 0-5 frees), J Kenny, J F Reidy (both 0-2), J Condon (0-1)

Scorers for Shamrocks: B Hynes (0-7, 0-5 frees), E Lonergan (1-1), P Hynes (1-1, 0-1 frees), K Crawford (0-2), A Crawford (0-1) CASTLEMAHON: G Sexton; M Cremin, N Kennedy, C Lynch; J Flynn, M Nolan, D O’Brien; Sean Flanagan, A Roche; M Sullivan, Seamus Flanagan, S Downey,; J Kenny, J McEnroe, J F Reidy.

Subs: K Normyle for Sullivan (51), J Condon for Reidy (55).

SHAMROCKS: B Kelleher; M O’Neill, T O’Neill, J Ahearne; E Lenehan, S Roche, A Crawford; E Lonergan, I O’Neill; L Motherway, K Crawford, P Hynes; T Dalton, E Hynes, B Hynes.

Subs: S Roche for Motherway (55), T O’Donovan for Ahearne (57), C Hunt for Lonergan (61) Referee: James O’Regan (Cork)