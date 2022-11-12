Thurles Sarsfields book Munster semi-final spot after thrilling Liscannor battle

MUNSTER JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTÉR FINAL

THURLES SARSFIELDS 1-9

LISCANNOR 0-7

Fielding no less than five adult hurling teams this truly is new territory for the famed Thurles Sarsfields club.

Securing their first Tipperary Junior A Football crown in 33 years this was their maiden provincial adventure although the club had played 11 other times, all hurling.

This adventure will continue into a semifinal but only after a titanic tussle with the Clare champions Liscannor. There was absolutely nothing in this game and a five-point winning margin does not reflect the closeness of this battle. Liscannor led until an equalising point from man of the match Paddy Creedon in the 54th minute before Liam McCormack put the Tipperary club into the lead for the first time seconds later.

The Clare champions started the better of the two with Brian Considine opening the scoring inside a minute with a sensational point off his left peg from just outside the 45. Two Alan Clohessy points followed including a converted monster free off the outside of the boot, curling the ball beautifully over. At this juncture Liscannor led 0-3 to no score before three points in three minutes from Creedon, an Aidan Ryan mark and a peach from the impressive Liam McCormack had the sides level at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a stop-start affair with a lot of frees conceded around the middle third. Liscannor would win this period two points to one and headed to the dressing rooms at the interval leading 0-5 to 0-4.

At the start of the second half the sides traded scores with another Creedon beauty levelling the contest at six apiece by the end of the third quarter. Moments later the stands erupted when Liscannor wing back Padraig Haugh broke through the last line of defence and a goal looked the likeliest outcome but Haugh's effort blazed over.

Fatigue began to set in for the Clare side with the Tipperary champions now completely dominating possession but finding scores hard to come by until that late match-winning 1-3 without reply. The goal was harsh on Liscannor as trailing by two points deep into injury time they had pushed everybody up the field. Sarsfields overturned possession before delivering a long ball into McCormack who subsequently found substitute Jock Fogarty in space with Fogarty tapping home with referee Eoin Morrisey blowing his final whistle immediately.

Overall an extremely even contest played in front of a large crowd which provided an electric atmosphere throughout with every tackle, catch and score being loudly cheered by all in attendance.

Scorers for Liscannor: A Clohessy (0-3 2f), B Considine, P Haugh, G Duffy, D Nagle (0-1 apiece)

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: P Creedon (0-3), J Fogarty (1-0), L McCormack (0-2), K Bracken, S Butler, A Ryan, D Stakelum (0-1 apiece)

Liscannor: A Lacey, G Duffy, R Lucas, M Foley, F Bonito, B Considine, P Haugh, D Nagle, K Scales, A Clohessy, S Murray, A Murray, D White, N Considine, O Leyden Subs: C Phillipson for A Murray (52mins), J Kerin for White (57mins)

Thurles Sarsfields: L Cummins, G Kerrigan, C Hayes, E Fogarty, D Stakelum, H Fogarty, C Fogarty, K Costello, J Armstrong, K Bracken, P Credon, S Butler, L McCormack, A Ryan, M Russell

Subs: A Stakelum for Bracken(29mins), A Moloney for Ryan(43mins),J Fogarty for A Stakelum inj (45mins), U Nolan for Russell (53mins), M Purcell for Fogarty (59mins)

Referee: Eoin Morrisey Waterford