Taking a backwards step pays dividends for Cobh

Just when it looked like they had hit rock bottom, Cobh elected to force themselves even lower.

The annual ritual had become unbearable. Tog out for championship in the spring and take a hammering. Play in the backdoor a week later and lose again. Ball burst, go home. Better luck next year.

In 2015, it was proposed at the club’s AGM that they regrade to Junior B. The proposal failed. A year later, they took the leap and jumped down.

“We had to regrade. We just had to, but it took two years to get everyone to buy in,” says club secretary John O’Keeffe.

“It was time for the B championship for football, then we built from there. We reached the inter-divisional final and we were beaten. It started to turn then.

“Before we’d play a championship in March, lose that. A second bite a week later, lose again and that was the end of football for Cobh. In B we had matches all year round.

“We had to keep pushing it. Eventually we got the votes at the AGM. Down we went. We were winning nothing, absolutely nothing at all. We had 18 or 19 playing football. That regenerated it, numbers started to rise when we started winning.”

This weekend is the latest testimony that vindicates their decision. The East Cork outfit face Kilmurry in the Bons Secours Cork JAFC final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. Brick by brick, they rebuilt from the lowest ebb to regenerate the senior side and start winning games. They continued to encourage and facilitate dual players. Ten of the starting team also play hurling. Success breeds success, numbers started to swell and the parish rowed in behind them.

On Friday ahead of the final the national schools had a no uniform day, instead allowing children to wear the club colours: “I don’t know where they got the jerseys! Nearly 1500 kids all dressed in green and gold.”

While the senior side was moving down, the club started to invest in underage structures, determined to turn the corner and drive on. Their minors played Premier 1 championship last year. After prolonged fallow years, O’Keeffe is rightly enjoying their harvest. It is a struggle to keep the phone charged as well wishes rain in from around the county.

Having enjoyed a four-point triumph over Buttevant in the semi-final, you would be forgiven and mistaken to consider Cobh content with a day out in the decider. The arduous trials of 2016 are not so long ago that the club are even close to taking this opportunity for granted.

“The club is healthy, but it is silverware that counts now. We will say we are delighted to be there, but we are there to win it. Make no mistake about it.”