Weekend GAA previews: Nemo's quality is deeper

SATURDAY

Munster Club SFC quarter-final: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7.15pm (Live RTÉ2)

Nine points separated the sides in their last meeting in the 2019 provincial final as Nemo Rangers avenged that last-gasp defeat to the south Tipperary men in the 2015 decider. Clonmel, many of whom are returning to this pitch for the first time since the famous 2020 Munster final win over Cork, will benefit from having Michael Quinlivan’s undivided attention and their spine is impressive but it’s in depth where they are slightly inferior to Nemo Rangers and that should reflect itself on the scoreboard.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Munster Club IFC quarter-finals: Kildysart (Clare) v Kanturk (Cork), Cusack Park 1.15pm

Kildysart would likely prefer to bring Kanturk further west for this one. They possess the battling qualities to make life difficult for Kanturk but the north Cork men should advance.

Verdict: Kanturk

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford), Kilmallock 1.15pm

Having squeezed past Dromcollogher-Broadford in the Limerick intermediate final, Na Piarsaigh will be steeled for this one against a Roanmore side that claimed their first IFC county crown.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Munster Club JFC quarter-finals: Castlemahon (Limerick) v Shamrocks (Waterford), Quaid Park, Coolyroye 1.15pm

Castlemahon should have enough to edge this one. Shamrocks were easy winners in their county final when St Mollerans went down to 14 men.

Verdict: Castlemahon.

Liscannor (Clare) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown Malbay 1.15pm

Thurles have been free-scoring in Tipperary but they’ll most likely find the trip out to west Clare a testing, low-scoring one.

Verdict: Liscannor

Connacht Club SFC quarter-final: St Kiernan's (London) v St Mary's, Kiltoghert (Leitrim), McGovern Park 1.30pm

St Mary’s step in the unknown but other Connacht clubs’ trips to Ruislip — never mind counties’ visits there — should ensure they are forewarned and thus forearmed.

Verdict: St Mary’s, Kiltoghert

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final: Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Gowna (Cavan), Brewster Park 7pm

Enniskillen will be sizing this one up for a surprise. Gowna know they look ripe for the picking but enough time has passed since beating Killygarry and claiming their first county crown in 20 years to be right for this challenge.

Verdict: Gowna

Leinster Club SHC quarter-final: Naas (Kildare) v Shinrone (Offaly), St Conleth’s Park 1.30pm

The absence of Ciarán Cleary, who dazzled in the senior county final, is bound to have an impact on Shinrone. Cleary is travelling in Australia and his towering presence would have been a big factor here. Naas can take advantage.

Verdict: Naas

Kerry PJFC final: Fossa v Listry, Fitzgerald Stadium 2pm.

Marc Ó Sé will get a kick out of trying to upset the Cliffords-led Fossa, particularly when his old friend Éamonn Fitzmaurice is in their management ranks. There is a strong argument that if one or both brothers are shut down Listry have the scoring power to win but David has scored 1-18 in his last two games and will need to be roped down not to make an impression.

Verdict: Fossa

Kerry JFC final: Firies v Cordal, Austin Stack Park 2pm

Cordal were too good for Tarbert in their semi-final while Firies had it all their own way against Knocknagoshel. That being said, they were pushed all the way by Scartaglen in their August quarter-final when Jack Sherwood was dismissed. His leadership will be needed if Firies are to claim silverware and make the jump.

Verdict: Firies

SUNDAY

Munster Club SFC quarter-final: Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v The Nire (Waterford), Cusack Park 1.15pm

The Nire will have no problem with this being the expected war of attrition. They have fought plenty of conditions and odds down through the years and can do so again but Éire Óg can play plenty of ways and also bring that bit of townie swagger.

Verdict: Éire Óg Ennis

Connacht Club SFC quarter-final Moycullen (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 1.30pm (Live TG4)

A Westport victory is not beyond the realms of possibility although this provincial championship is one Moycullen are surely going to embrace given that they were denied the chance to represent Galway in 2020 when the competition was annulled due to the pandemic. Westport have star men from midfield up but Moycullen have quality in every line.

Verdict: Moycullen

Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals: Cargin (Antrim) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), Corrigan Park 1.30pm

Anything but a handsome win for the Glenties’ men would be a headscratcher. Cargin should be full of vim but Naomh Conaill, led by the likes of Leo McLoone, know what it takes to get past these early stages.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill.

Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Celtic Park 3.30pm (Live TG4)

TG4 have picked one of the most attractive matches on show with this one. The prospect of the Canavans and Peter Harte going up against Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty is attractive even at this time of year but the Watty Grahams group will be men on a mission having been tripped up by Kilcoo after extra-time in the 2021 Ulster Club SFC semi-final.

Verdict: Glen

Kilcoo (Down) v Ballybay Pearse Brothers (Monaghan), St Conleth’s Park 1.30pm

A game that has dominated most of the week’s GAA build-up given that Ballybay manager Jerome Johnston has stepped away for this game due to his immediate family connections with All-Ireland champions Kilcoo. It’s a completely understandable stance to make but it may be something that motivates the Monaghan victors fresh from seeing off Crossmaglen. Still, Kilcoo can dog this one out if they have to.

Verdict: Kilcoo

Leinster Club SHC quarter-finals: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Castletown-Geoghegan (Westmeath), UPMC Nowlan Park 1.30pm

Joey Holden has put his travel plans on hold so Ballyhale can attack this provincial campaign as strongly as they did their county gauntlet. Colin Fennelly is sticking around too and Castletown-Geoghegan know this is all about damage limitation.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks

St Mullin's (Carlow) v Ferns St Aidan's (Wexford), Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm

St Mullin’s go in as slight favourites but then both teams have been twiddling their thumbs for so long that it’s difficult to gauge exactly where they are. Under Pat Bennett, Ferns’ success was a rare one but the novelty has well and truly died away now, and they can start a new pursuit with a win.

Verdict: Ferns St Aidan’s

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Clough-Ballacolla (Laois), Parnell Park 2.30pm

Revenge may not be uttered by any of the Stillorgan club men but it must surely be on their minds as they face the team that shocked them in Portlaoise in last year’s semi-final. They are big and bold enough to put the Laois winners to the sword but retaining their composure is a must.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Kerry IFC final: Rathmore v An Ghaeltacht, Austin Stack Park 2pm

As proud as Paul Murphy would have been to lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup last month, he would prefer to be wearing the red and white of Rathmore rather than that of East Kerry at the senior grade next season. Both teams have had close shaves getting to this point, An Ghaeltacht requiring extra-time to see off Legion last day out, but it’s Rathmore’s nous that can count on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Rathmore