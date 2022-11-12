Weekend GAA talking points: The door is wide open in Connacht

New terrain presents new opportunity

In the match programme for the 2017 Connacht club football final between Corofin and Castlebar Mitchels, there was a brilliant unbylined piece on the history of the Connacht championship. The piece contained an attached table of numbers which added more depth of meaning and insight into that storied history.

The data didn’t include the 2017 campaign, as the numbers were just collated in the 50 years between 1966-2016. But if they did, Corofin would have been joint-top of the list alongside Roscommon’s Clann na nGael, with both clubs having played 34 games. Yet Corofin had a much better strike rate, with a win percentage of 68% compared to Clann na nGael’s 55%.

Corofin also went on to win two more Connacht titles after that 2017 win, which secured the four-in-a-row. That was two less than the six-in-a-row Clann na nGael won between 1984-89, but it bumped Corofin’s total winning percentage in Connacht up to an impressive 71%.

In those 50 years, 57 different clubs had represented their counties in the Connacht championship, across 423 games. Only two clubs had a 100% success rate in the competition, with Claremorris in 1971 and Caltra in 2003 winning it in their only time competing in the championship.

At the time the table was compiled though, the club in the top ten with the highest win percentage was St Brigid’s Roscommon, on 69%. Unsurprisingly, the closest teams to Brigid’s at that time were Ballina Stephenites (68%) and Corofin and Castlebar Mitchels, who were both on 66%.

That was no shock because those four clubs, particularly Corofin and Brigid’s, owned Connacht over the last 18 years. Prior to Padraig Pearses winning a first provincial title in 2020-’21, Corofin (8), Brigid’s (4), Ballina (2) and Castlebar (2) had won 15 of the previous 16 Connacht titles.

Last year’s Connacht championship had a different look to it as none of those big clubs were involved, but the final still contained teams with pedigree in Connacht; Pearses had lost the 2019 final to Corofin while Knockmore had won three Connacht titles in the past.

This year’s competition, though, has a whole new and novel look about it again; Moycullen and Westport are competing for the first time while Strokestown have only previously played three games in Connacht, two of which they lost.

Having now won seven Sligo titles in a row, Tourlestrane have by far the most experience. They have already played 22 games in Connacht, but their win rate is just 27%, with Tourlestrane having only won one game from their last six in the province.

Although they have only played six games in the Connacht championship, St Mary’s Kiltoghert are the only side in this year’s campaign to have reached a final, which they lost to Corofin in 1995. St Mary’s play St Kiernan’s from London on Saturday in Ruislip. In their only two previous championship fixtures, Kiernan’s lost an All-Ireland quarter-final to Slaughtneil in 2016 while they went down to Tourlestrane by five points last year.

In Sunday’s other quarter-final between Moycullen and Westport, Moycullen’s heavy favouritism with the bookies is strange considering they’ve never featured in Connacht before, as they never got that chance after winning the 2020 Galway title for the first time. Moycullen are loaded with experienced inter-county players but so are Westport. Maybe it’s because the Galway clubs have dominated Connacht in the last ten years but that dominance can be distilled into Corofin’s brilliance.

The most successful club in Connacht are not in the competition. And neither are some of the other perceived big guns. So the door is wide open for everyone else.

O’Rourke goes up against his own

When Malachy O’Rourke got married in the early 1990s, his wife Judith was teaching in Eglish, while O’Rourke was teaching in St Joseph’s Enniskillen. O’Rourke was from Derrylin but they picked Ballygawley in Tyrone as a halfway point to live.

O’Rourke was still playing with Fermanagh but as his career wound down, he switched clubs from Derrylin to Errigal Ciarán. O’Rourke earned great respect in his new club, firstly as a player and then as a manager, guiding Errigal to the 2006 county title.

By that stage, O’Rourke had firmly established his name as one of the brightest young managers in Ulster football. After guiding Tyholland into senior football in Monaghan for the first time in their history in 2001, O’Rourke took over the Loup in Derry and helped them win their first senior championship in 70 years in his first season in charge in 2003. The Loup then won Ulster, defeating Bryansford, Crossmaglen and St. Gall’s en route to one of the standout achievements in the history of that championship.

After returning to Errigal Ciarán in 2006, O’Rourke led Cavan Gaels to the 2007 Cavan championship, before he took his native Fermanagh to their first Ulster final in 26 years, and only the fourth in the county’s history. Yet O’Rourke really made his name with Monaghan, who he led to two Ulster titles in three years between 2013-’15.

O’Rourke’s name has consistently been linked to a host of big jobs since he departed Monaghan in 2019, but he has been working his magic back in Derry for the last two years with Watty Graham’s Glen. Last year, Glen won their first Derry senior title before retaining it this year.

During that success, O’Rourke ran into the Loup again, and a number of players he had managed in the past, but he is still so fondly thought of in the Loup that there was always nothing but respect shown to O’Rourke during those clashes.

Sunday, though, represents a whole different challenge again for O’Rourke because he goes up against his adopted club and the place he has called home for three decades. Since moving to Ballygawley, O’Rourke has always had a strong presence in the community as a neighbour, friend and supporter to many of the players he will now look to defeat.

Although Tyrone and many of the Errigal players broke his heart when he was Monaghan manager, with Tyrone defeating them in the 2013 and 2015 All-Ireland quarter-finals and the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, O’Rourke regularly came up against Errigal players as a coach with St Joseph’s. Four Ulster schools finals against St Ciaran’s Ballygawley all ended in defeat.

Although he has long been embedded in Ballygawley and Errigal Ciarán, having also won a county title with the club as a player, O’Rourke will now be hoping to weave his magic again on Sunday with Glen as they aim to take down the Tyrone champions.

Long wait finally comes to an end

It seems like an age away now, a different time, because it effectively was. When TG4 showed the Wexford county final between Ferns St Aidan’s and St Martin’s in early August, it was untypical county final weather; scorching heat, a pristine pitch and supporters decked out in T-shirts and shorts.

The Galway hurling championship always has more licence than every other county because their champions don’t play in a provincial championship, but the fact that the Galway county final won’t take place until next weekend underlines the huge differences between how certain counties run their championships.

On Sunday, Ferns play their first game in over three months in their maiden spin in Leinster. Incredibly though, their opponents, St Mullin’s from Carlow, have had a longer lay-off because they haven’t played in 14 weeks. Similar to Wexford, Carlow ran their football championship after the hurling campaign concluded.

“I have to say it’s my first time facing anything like this,” St. Mullin’s manager Maurice Alyward told ‘Scoreline’ recently. “Most teams I have been involved with have been Kilkenny teams, so once you win a county final, you’re straight away within a week or two into the club championship. This is a different setup. And I do not think that is a good thing.”

Aylward has a point. There was a similar set-up last year where the champions of both counties – Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) and Rapparees (Wexford) – had a long lay-off and were well beaten by Ballyhale Shamrocks and Clough-Ballycolla respectively.

The other challenge Ferns will have to deal with is their inexperience at this level, which has hindered the chances of Wexford clubs in a similar position in recent years. Along with Ferns, Shelmaliers (2014) and Naomh Éanna (2018) were also first-time winners in the last decade.

Shelmaliers lost to Kilcormac-Killoughey in the 2014 quarter-final after extra-time while Naomh Éanna beat Camross before being hammered by Ballyhale in the 2018 semi-final. That inexperience was also evident with the Rapps last year because it was only their second county title win, and their first in 43 years.

At least St Mullin’s won’t have that issue; the most successful club in Carlow with 28 titles, this will be the club’s 13th odyssey into Leinster. During their last sojourn in the province in 2019, Mullin’s’ created a huge shock by defeating Cuala in the semi-final before being beaten by Ballyhale in the final.

Dealing with such a long lay-off now presents a whole different challenge. But at least their opponents have to try and negotiate their way past a similar barrier.