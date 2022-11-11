Former Kerry star Anthony Maher joins Limerick football set-up

Ex-Kingdom minor selector Mark Fitzgerald has also joined Ray Dempsey’s staff.
Former Kerry star Anthony Maher joins Limerick football set-up

WIRED FOR SOUND: Anthony Maher of Kerry, who has joined the Limerick football backroom. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 12:05
John Fogarty

Former Kerry midfielder Anthony Maher and ex-Kingdom minor football selector Mark Fitzgerald have joined Ray Dempsey’s Limerick senior football set-up.

Duagh man Maher, who coached Adare in recent years, retired from inter-county football in 2018 having won two All-Ireland medals in 2009 and '14. Fitzgerald of Kerins O’Rahillys had been part of the outgoing Kerry minor set-up managed by James Costello.

Knockmore man Dempsey has brought in the Kerry duo as coaches/selectors along with former Limerick footballer Eoin Joy (Fr Caseys), Martin Barrett (Kiltane), John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, goalkeeping coach) and Mike Downey (Feohanagh-Castlemahon). Joy had previously been involved with Na Gaeil’s management in Kerry.

This past season’s Limerick U20 hurling U20 strength and conditioning coach Leo Morrison of Monaleen also comes on board.

