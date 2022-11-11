Tony Griffin: 'What wakes you up at night? What do you worry about? Those are questions coaches can ask'

The self-awareness of modern-day inter-county makes them easier to coach, according to Kerry senior football performance coach Tony Griffin.

Speaking to Kerry selector Mike Quirke on his new podcast series, former Clare hurler Griffin speaks of the mindset development of elite players compared to almost 10 years ago when he worked with Anthony Daly’s Dublin hurlers.

“The thing that’s interesting about working with inter-county players that I found now is since 2013 when I was with Dalo to 2022 the consciousness of players has improved,” says Griffin, the co-founder of Soar, the youth outreach foundation. “They’re more self-aware. I saw it in schools when I started there in 2012 and 2019 when I finished. You could the boys were more self-aware and able to talk about how they were feeling.

“I’ve noticed it with this current group of inter-county players. So, I’d say most managers can take most risks with them. They, the players, know more than they’re letting on.”

Griffin senses managers and coaches are seeing the benefits of becoming more interested in the lives of their players off the field and away from the gym.

“The more you work with the whole person in your day-to-day training, the more belonging they will feel. So, get interested in the areas of their lives where they are thriving and the areas of their lives where things aren’t so good. Get interested in them. The days of ‘I coach you and you’re over there and then we go back to our own lives’, I really think that life is gone.”

The 2006 All-Star continued: “There is an opportunity to bring a lot of young fellas into being good men, into being men who will be comfortable to be themselves. You can still have a bit of craic with all of that. They’re not mutually exclusive, they’re so combined.

“The work I do with players is not sports psychology: it’s who are you? What do you deeply care about? How are you different to everyone else in this group? Where are your areas you don’t feel comfortable in life?

“How do you feel about yourself? Even if you’re a David Clifford or you’re a whoever, what wakes you up at night? What do you worry about? Those are questions coaches can ask. Is everything going good for you?’ How is school? Is there anything I can help you with? If people feel you care about them, they’ll care more.”

* Mike Quirke’s interview with Tony Griffin is available: here

Donations can be made to Recovery Haven – Cancer Support House, Kerry on Quirke’s justgiving link here