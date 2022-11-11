Conor McKenna weighs up AFL options, says he’s learned from previous mistakes 

The Tyrone star is on the verge of a return to Aussie Rules. 
FULL FLIGHT: Conor McKenna celebrates scoring for Tyrone. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 10:31
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Reports in Australia are suggesting that Brisbane Lions are leading the way to secure the services of Conor McKenna after the Tyrone All-Ireland winner’s whistle-stop tour of a number of AFL clubs this week.

McKenna met with St Kilda coaching staff on Friday, including new head coach Ross Lyon and former Cavan player and the Saints’ head of performance and conditioning, Nick Walsh.

He has already talked to the Lions, Port Adelaide, where he trained, and his former club Essendon Bombers.

Speaking to Channel 7 in Australia, McKenna said he had a number of factors to weigh up but that he was enthused about returning to the AFL, after leaving in 2020 with six season and 79 games under his belt for the Bombers.

The 26-year-old believes he has an even greater appreciation for Aussie Rules and the AFL now as a result of his time away from it.

“I’m talking to four or five clubs,” said McKenna. “It’s just getting the small details. Myself and my girlfriend are coming out so I have to keep her in mind too. It’s a tough decision.

“I went home and won the premiership (All-Ireland), which is what I wanted to do. After I ticked that box, I was confident I was going to come back at some stage.

“After two years out I’ve probably learned to appreciate it more, what mistakes I made and what I did well.” 

