Horgan confirms he will play on with Rebel hurlers in 2023

Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan has confirmed his intention to go again with the Rebels senior hurling team in 2023.

Speaking as a guest of retired Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher at the launch of his book All on the Line, at the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Thursday night, Horgan said that he is back in the gym and delighted to have made the decision to return to the fold with Cork in 2023.