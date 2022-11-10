Horgan confirms he will play on with Rebel hurlers in 2023

Veteran forward confirmed his intentions to go again with Cork during book launch for retired Tipp star Padraic Maher
HUNGRY TO GO AGAIN: Patrick Horgan of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Waterford and Cork at Walsh Park in Waterford. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 21:03
Noel Dundon

Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan has confirmed his intention to go again with the Rebels senior hurling team in 2023.

Speaking as a guest of retired Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher at the launch of his book All on the Line, at the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Thursday night, Horgan said that he is back in the gym and delighted to have made the decision to return to the fold with Cork in 2023.

A huge turnout greeted Maher, his guests Eoin Kelly, Tommy Walsh and Patrick Horgan, at the event which was a tremendous success. Joined by his fiance Clare, his parents Helen and Paddy, his brother and current Tipperary hurling captain Ronan, his extended family and friends, Maher spoke openly and honestly about the shockwaves which followed his premature career end as a result of a neck injury, an injury which could have resulted in a stroke at any time, had he received a bang in the wrong place.

He also spoke about life and adjusting to retirement as well as his return to the Tipperary fold in the Liam Cahill-led management team for Tipperary. The draw to return to an elite sporting environment rendered his decision a simple one, he said.

The book was launched by six-time Tipperary All Star, Nicky English who lauded the work and described it as being informative, honest and honourable.

Sports journalist Michael Moynihan, who assisted with the production of the book, hosted a question-and-answer session as part of the evening which saw hundreds of Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields supporters in attendance.

