Cork goalkeeper O'Brien hangs up her gloves 

Martina O’Brien has reportedly hung up her gloves after a glittering career as Cork goalkeeper.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is 32, has been part of the Cork set up for over nine years and captained the county in 2021. However this past Championship season saw Maebh O’Sullivan preferred between the posts

The Clonakilty native won six National League titles as well as six Munster crowns in her Rebel career. Ballinascarthy were among the first clubs to pay tribute to the veteran when news first broke of her retirement in the Southern Star.

“Best wishes to Martina O’Brien on her retirement from inter county football," the club said on Twitter. "What a great role model.