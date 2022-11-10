Cork goalkeeper O'Brien hangs up her gloves 

Veteran won four All Ireland titles between the posts during nine-year run with Rebels
Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 18:38
Cian Locke

Martina O’Brien has reportedly hung up her gloves after a glittering career as Cork goalkeeper.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is 32, has been part of the Cork set up for over nine years and captained the county in 2021. However this past Championship season saw Maebh O’Sullivan preferred between the posts

The Clonakilty native won six National League titles as well as six Munster crowns in her Rebel career. Ballinascarthy were among the first clubs to pay tribute to the veteran when news first broke of her retirement in the Southern Star. 

“Best wishes to Martina O’Brien on her retirement from inter county football," the club said on Twitter. "What a great role model.

More in this section

Tralee CBS hang on after second half Rathmore fight back Tralee CBS hang on after second half Rathmore fight back
Cúltec hurleys on the way to feed Uganda hurling success story Cúltec hurleys on the way to feed Uganda hurling success story
Galway v Roscommon - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final Does an inter-county team now need more than one manager? 
<p>Sean O'Shea of Kerry in action against Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary during the 2022 McGrath Cup at Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club</p>

Kerry and Limerick commit to pre-season competitions

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s