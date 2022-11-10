Cúltec hurleys on the way to feed Uganda hurling success story

Over 100 Cúltec hurleys have been sent to Uganda to reflect the increasing popularity of the game in the east African country.

Inspired purely by hurling footage on YouTube, Ugandans Moses Amanyire and Robert Bakaza have established their own club and are training primary schoolkids in villages outside the capital Kampala every Sunday.

Hurleys have been scarce but having watched their efforts on Instagram, John and Deirdre Donohue, owners of Meath-based Cúltec hurleys, contacted Amanyire, Bakaza and John Walsh, a member of the Irish Society in Uganda, to offer some of their product.

An ebola outbreak has delayed the hurleys being distributed but it is hoped they will shortly be in the hands of the children, who have shown impressive dexterity and skills in the game.

“We took over Cúltec in February and we got into Instagram etc, following the various social media trends as a company does,” explains John Donohue.

“Deirdre saw the Ugandan GAA page and these guys playing hurling with sticks cut out of the trees in the crudest sense. It just got us talking, then we got in touch with Uganda GAA and John (Walsh) came back to us. We had stock we were prepared to donate and they were delighted.

“One of the things John was keen on getting there was pink hurls as apparently there is huge gender inequality in Uganda and the more girls that get into the sport, the better. So, we put a few of them into the package along with sliotars.

“The next thing was how do you get them out there? The Irish embassy and a travel agent got involved and between the lot of us we packaged them up, UPS picked them up and they’re out there now.”

The story of how the game is growing in Uganda is what amazes Donoghue.

“It was only after Moses and his friend were promoting the sport that the Irish guys out there got involved and they are deliberately not going in there to try and take over. They want the locals to be the ones to drive it on.”

Cúltec hurleys are also more suited to the hot climate than traditional ash. “They’re very durable," says Donoghue. “As fantastic as ash is, it’s prone to change with the environment whereas ours are carbon fibre and don’t.”

The next step is an appeal for second-hand helmets and football boots to be sent out to the budding hurlers and footballers. “We did the easy bit,” insists Donoghue. “We’re part of a great story now that has snowballed.

“They’re planning a blitz there in March and that will be fantastic. They need helmets and John is going to launch an appeal to clubs for second-hand helmets and we have said we will package them up and get them ready to send to Uganda.

“Unfortunately, they’re locked down at the moment and group sports aren’t allowed but by the sounds of it the (ebola) disease seems to be fairly contained. Please God, they will be swinging the hurleys soon.”

- The progress of Uganda GAA can be followed at instagram.com/officialugandagaa