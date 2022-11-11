Craig Dias: Versatile Gilroy would add greatly to Dubs machine

Craig Dias, an All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 2011, believes his former boss Pat Gilroy could potentially fill a variety of roles if he were to return to the backroom.

Gilroy has been linked with a position in Dessie Farrell's setup for 2023 but given his reputation as an expert manager, strategist and delegator, it remains to be seen what role the St Vincent's man would fill.

Dias, speaking at the launch of the AIB sponsored GOAL Mile campaign, said that Gilroy, who managed the Dublin hurlers in 2018 before stepping aside due to work commitments, could easily take on a coaching job.

AIB Leinster club SFC semi-finalist Dias was briefly recalled to the Dublin team in 2020 and could yet earn a spot in Farrell's 2023 setup himself given his strong form with county champions and provincial title holders Kilmacud Crokes.

"He can do both," said Dias of Gilroy's ability to coach or manage.

"He had us playing really, really good football. He had a kicking game and then from a defensive set-up as well we knew what we had to do. So he is a strategist, yes, but then one of his key strengths that I saw, especially for myself, was how he got the most out of players. So he had that coaching role too. He can do both, only time will tell which one it is."

2009: Pat Gilroy during his previous stint as Dublin football manager. Pic: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Midfielder Dias, a goalscorer for Crokes in last weekend's provincial win over Naas, said Gilroy would bring expert organisation to the group.

"I wasn't in with Dessie long enough to see what the camp was actually like or comment on that but I know Pat is extremely organised. He's a really good man manager as well. He'll get the most out of the players, so those that want that bit of self-efficacy, who want to be the best they can be, he'll help get that out of them, to motivate them."

With Gilroy apparently considering the return, and former All-Stars Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey already locked in for 2023 duty after several seasons of being unavailable, a Dias comeback would fit in nicely with the comeback theme.

"Would they have me back?" queried 32-year-old Dias. "You'll have to ask the question to them. Would I like to go back? Would I be open to it? I don't know. It's a time commitment thing as well. I've a young family there, I've a job that I'm trying to progress in. There are loads of aspects to it."

Mannion, a Crokes colleague, is currently recovering from ankle surgery in late September. He is unlikely to feature for his club until January, if they are still involved in the All-Ireland race at that stage, but should be ready for Dublin duty.

"I was really, really surprised when I heard he was going back in," said Dias. "I'm delighted for him. He has that itch again to go back in with Dublin. Jack McCaffrey even said it, that itch wasn't there in 2019. And the buzz is back for him. I think they'll be a big addition."

