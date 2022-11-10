Does an inter-county team now need more than one manager? 

Was it Stephen Rochford who started it? Moving as he did in 2019 to work with Declan Bonner as head coach in Donegal after stepping down as Mayo manager.

Or was it Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan, who established last year that two heads can be better than one even if Tyrone’s All-Ireland defence this past season left plenty to be desired.

Or did Jack O’Connor set the template for a multi-manager ticket, starting with Emmet O’Donnell (Offaly) and then Tom Cribbin (Laois, Offaly and Westmeath) in Kildare before his triumphant return to Kerry this past year ably assisted by Mike Quirke (Laois) and Paddy Tally (Down).

Reports that Dublin’s 2011 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy could be about to link up with current boss Dessie Farrell would further indicate it’s an approach that is catching on. Should the St Vincent’s and Na Fianna men combine their expertise, seven counties across Allianz Football League Division 1 and 2 will have in their set-ups more than one individual who has managed at senior inter-county level.

Paddy Carr may not have been the first-choice candidate to replace Bonner in Donegal but like his predecessor, he will be helped by a fellow ex-inter-county manager in Aidan O’Rourke, both he and Carr having overseen Louth at different times. O’Rourke’s staked CV also features coaching spells in his native Armagh, Down and Kildare.

For the second successive season, ex-Kildare manager Cian O’Neill will be making the commute from Cork to Galway as part of Pádraic Joyce’s set-up and Tally also appears to be ready, willing and able to travel to join a Kerry brain trust featuring Diarmuid Murphy, who has served under three senior different management set-up in the county.

The impressive group compiled by Kevin McStay in Mayo comprises Rochford as well as Donie Buckley who, before coaching Kerry, Monaghan and Mayo, was joint manager in Clare where he resides. Another Mayo management figure Liam McHale also coached in Clare prior to preparing Roscommon with his brother-in-law McStay.

New Cork manager John Cleary’s shrewd appointment of ex-Galway and Sligo supremo Kevin Walsh as coach should pay off, while Glenn Ryan will again be abetted by ex-Carlow boss Anthony Rainbow in Kildare.

Outside of those, the other nine counties in the top two divisions are hardly lacking managerial experience. Since retiring from inter-county football in 2007, Kieran McGeeney has not known a year without managing or coaching at elite level and he will be once more be joined by Kieran Donaghy, who had been a Galway hurling performance coach prior to linking up with The Orchard County.

New Monaghan head man Vinny Corey is promoted from selector and can call on the wisdom of his brother Martin, who had been filling a similar role in Cavan up to the end of this past season. Clare’s Colm Collins has always surrounded himself with seasoned operators and new recruits Mark Doran and Joe Hayes are just that. Colm O’Rourke wasn’t slow about persuading members of Meath’s successful ladies football management team — Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers — to switch to the men’s outfit.

In Division 3, former Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin and outgoing Mayo coach James Burke are to work with Cavan’s Mickey Graham in 2023. Having been part of Ray Dempsey’s proposed set-up in Mayo, Oisín McConville criticised the successful management team led by Kevin McStay as overloaded. However, having agreed to take over Wicklow the Armagh great himself has retained outgoing interim joint-manager Gary Duffy.

Speaking before this year’s All-Ireland final, O’Connor spelt out the demands of the position. “It’s very time-consuming, but I’m in the lucky position that I’m retired and I have the time and the energy to put into it. But I literally can’t envisage somebody with a demanding full-time job doing this job. I don't think you’d be able to do either job properly.”

Joining O'Connor, Mickey Harte, O’Rourke and McStay, Carr became the fifth retiree to be appointed to a management position in the top two divisions. Others like Collins, Ray Dempsey, Farrell, Gallagher, Joyce, Logan and McGeeney are their own bosses.

Combined, it took three Division 1 teams in Donegal, Monaghan and Roscommon 268 days to find managers. When managers are becoming selectors, is it any wonder there is a shortage of them?

The multi-manager approach

Division 1

Donegal 2 – Paddy Carr (Louth), Aidan O’Rourke (Louth).

Galway 2 – Pádraic Joyce, Cian O’Neill (Kildare).

Kerry 3 – Jack O’Connor (Kerry twice and Kildare), Micheál Quirke (Laois), Paddy Tally (Down).

Mayo 3 – Kevin McStay (Roscommon), Donie Buckley (Clare), Stephen Rochford (Mayo).

Division 2

Cork 2 – John Cleary, Kevin Walsh (Galway and Sligo).

Dublin 2 – Dessie Farrell, Pat Gilroy (to be confirmed).

Kildare 2 – Glenn Ryan (Longford), Anthony Rainbow (Carlow).