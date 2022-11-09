Classy Lane stars as Mounthawk kill off Ballincollig comeback

Munster Colleges Corn Ui Mhuiri

Mercy Mounthawk 3-18 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 0-12

Paddy Lane displayed all his skills and class to mastermind this Mercy Mounthawk win though the winning margin flattered them a little against a hard-working Ballincollig side who enjoyed little luck at Banteer.

Things could have been much closer if Ballincollig had taken any of the three goals chances they created in the opening half.

The first quarter was scrappy with Mounthawk with Ballincollig making the Kerry side earn every score. Mounthawk led 0-5 to 0-3 with points from Cillian Litchfield, Darragh O’Connor (2), Odhran Ferris and the powerful Rob Monahan while Fintan O’Leary, the impressive Darragh Clifford and Johnny Galvin were on the mark for Ballincollig.

But once Daniel Kirby (son of Kerry star William) got going and Rob Monahan started to control the skies, Mounthawk enjoyed a purple patch adding eight points, with Paddy Lane showing his wizardry with four including a mark. Darragh O’Connor added two and Niall Collins and Odhran Ferris one each as Mounthawk retired 0-13 to 0-5 in front at half-time.

Ballincollig rallied in the third quarter and reduced the deficit to six (0-15 to 0-9) thanks to a brace of points from Colm Quigley and one each from O’Leary and Darragh Clifford.

But as if sensing danger Paddy Lane took over and set up Odhran Ferris for a goal. Rob Monahan raced through to blast a second, before Lane himself turned his marker and slid the ball past the helpless keeper. This is a tough group, with the Sem and Coláiste Na Sceilige still to play for Mounthawk. But if they can come through, they look Corn contenders.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: P Lane 1-7 (1f, 1m), O Ferris and R Monahan (1-2 each), D O’Connor (0-5, 4fs), C Litchfield and N Collins (0-1 each)

Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig: F O’Leary and C Quigley (0-3 each), D Clifford and P Kelly (0-2 each), J Galvin and J Keane (0-1 each) Teams:

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: M Tansley (Austin Stacks), G O’Riordan (Ardfert), J Murphy (Austin Stacks), S Rice (Ballymac); B Murphy (Austin Stacks), B Byrne (John Mitchels), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); R Monahan (Ardfert), C Litchfield (Austin Stacks); N Collins (Ballymac), O Ferris (Ardfert) D O’Sullivan (Ardfert); D O’Connor (Kerins O’Rahillys), T Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), P Lane (Austin Stacks)

Subs: N Townsend (Austin Stacks) for T Kennedy (48), S Corkery (John Mitchels) for N Collins (inj 52), S Lynch (Ballymacelligott) for D O’Connor (52), B Sharp (St Pats) for D Kirby (56), K Sheehan (Na Gaeil) for G O’Riordan ( 56).

COLÁISTE CHOILM BALLINCOLLIG: C Murphy (Ballincollig); S Hughes (Canovee), T McGrath (Valley Rovers), B Dore (Ballincollig); L Harris (Ballincollig), C Clifford (Éire Óg), D Clifford (do); J Galvin (do), E Horgan (do);C Malone (do), J Keane (Iniscarra), C Quigley (Éire Óg); F O’Leary (do), P Kelly (Ballincollig), D O’Leary (do)

Subs: C Buckley (Ballincollig) for D O’Leary (43), C Eagles (Éire Óg) for F O’Leary (49), E Dwyer (Ballincollig) for J Keane (inj 52), B O’Connell (Ballincollig) for C Quigley (inj 56)

Referee: D Hickey (Limerick)