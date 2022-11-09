Jerome Johnston: I won't be coaching Ballybay against my own club

Jerome Johnston will step back from his role as Ballybay joint-manager for their upcoming Ulster club quarter-final against Kilcoo.

Kilcoo native Johnston has three sons, Shealan, Ryan and Jerome Jr, and six nephews on the Kilcoo panel.

Johnston informed the Ballybay panel after they beat Crossmaglen last weekend that he would be temporarily stepping aside.

Co-manager Mark Doran will take over full control for the game against Kilcoo.

"Before I even met with Ballybay, it was made clear I couldn't coach against Kilcoo," he told BBC Sport.

"I've had messages from both sets of players, messages that I value so much I cannot even explain. But, how could I manage against my own children?"

"I've built a great bond with the boys from Ballybay and I'm proud of them," Johnston added.

"I've stepped back, I won't be coaching Ballybay against my club and I've removed myself from the WhatsApp group.

"I informed the players after the Crossmaglen game. It was emotional and I am torn, but I just couldn't manage against my own children.

"That was accepted when I took the job with Mark Doran and we got to work."