GAA chiefs to consider earlier return to collective inter-county training 

GAA chiefs will meet next week to consider calls from senior inter-county managers to return to collective training two days earlier than scheduled.

After lobbying from the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), the Central Competitions Control Committee and Central Council agreed on November 24 as the official date that teams can gather and prepare for pre-season training.

However, Croke Park officials have been asked if it might be possible to allow teams back earlier that week on Tuesday, November 22.

The GPA were keen for the date, two weeks earlier than last year, so that players would have built up training loads ahead of the pre-season competitions in January, which they have called to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, a deal has been agreed between the Offaly County Board and Tullamore GAA club after a lengthy stand-off regarding the O’Connor Park lease.

“Offaly Live” have reported that it was revealed at last week’s Offaly management committee meeting a settlement was reached and it was accepted at a full county convention meeting on Tuesday evening.

The dispute between the parties originated in 2020 when Offaly GAA refused to make a full rental payment having sought a reduction in the 35-year lease due to loss of income during the pandemic. The annual payment amounted to almost €60,000 per annum. The 35-year lease began in 2002.

After the Leinster Council and Croke Park failed to break the impasse, a legal arbitration process was agreed. Offaly chairman Michael Duignan praised the support of the county board’s trustees in helping to resolve the matter.

Offaly GAA continue to service a €1.5 million debt on the reconstruction of the stadium, which was completed in 2006.

Elsewhere, a report in Australia suggests Tyrone’s Conor McKenna could sign for St Kilda next season. The 26-year-old has confirmed he will be returning to the AFL in 2023 and the Melbourne outfit appear to be leading the race to sign him.

McKenna previously played with Essendon but returned home in 2020 before claiming an All-Ireland SFC title with his native county last season. Zach Tuohy, who recently won a Premiership with Geelong Cats, have spoken about the possibility of the Eglish man joining him and Mark O’Connor at the south Victorian club.

Former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh works with St Kilda as head of performance and conditioning.

Mayo’s Oisín Mullin’s name remains on Geelong’s squad list on their official website despite him choosing to stay at home this year. The 22-year-old has given no indication he will be leaving to join the Cats.