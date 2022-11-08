Corn Uí Mhuirí: Five footballing starlets to keep an eye on this winter

Fionn Murphy (Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore)

In Kerry minor Fionn Murphy, Rathmore have a real talent in their ranks. Murphy was Kerry’s sole representative on this year’s minor All-Star team. The Rathmore clubman starred for the Kingdom on the half-back line during this year’s Munster and All Ireland minor championships.

Selected at wing back on that All-Star team, he mans the centre back position for his school. Murphy is a superb reader of the game. They are in a difficult group with Tralee CBS, St Flannan’s, and Clonakilty Community College. Their first game did not go to plan as they were well beaten by Clonakilty Community College.

Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels)

Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Speaking of which, another man to watch is Clonakilty Community College forward Olan O’Donovan. The Ibane Gaels club man impressed for the Cork minors this year as the Rebels bounced back from an early loss to Kerry to emphatically win the Munster final.

An energetic and direct full forward, O’Donovan terrorised the Rathmore defence in their first game. He finished as the top scorer with 2-7, all bar 0-1 coming from play. His partnership with Darragh Gough in the full forward line is very effective and between them they scored 4-11 against Rathmore.

Paddy Lane (Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee)

Paddy Lane shakes off a challenge before firing in his second goal for Mercy Mounthawk vs St Flannan's College. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mercy Mounthawk have been considered by many to be dark horses for the Corn Uí Mhuirí this year. Key to their chances will be Austin Stacks' inside forward Paddy Lane. A Kerry minor this year, Lane is as good a creator as he is a finisher. A talented basketballer, he has superb vision and balance. Adept off either foot, he was the main attacking threat for Kerry this year along with Cormac Dillon.

Lane scored 2-4 for Mercy Mouthawk as they won a first ever Frewen Cup (U16.5) final earlier this year. They were well beaten by St Brendan’s Killarney in Kerry’s O’Sullivan Cup final last month to dampen expectations. But should Lane catch fire they will be hard to stop.

Brian Hayes (St Francis College Rochestown)

Nemo Rangers' Brian Hayes will be a key figure for St Francis College Rochestown if they are to make an impact on this competition - and they are fast out of the traps with a pair of wins against Dingle and Milltown. Hayes was the top scorer for the Cork minors last year and his accuracy from placed balls is a huge asset to any team. Equally adept at number 11 or in the inside line, Hayes has a wand of a left foot as well as an eye for a pass.

Rochestown got their campaign off to a winning start against Pobail Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the first group game. Hayes was to the fore again kicking 0-9, 0-3 from play. Operating at full forward, the Dingle school couldn’t handle the Nemo man as he displayed his full array of skills to help his team record an important away victory.

Colm Browne (Tralee CBS)

Tralee's Colm Browne breaks away from Clonakilty's Conor Daly. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Tralee CBS were fancied to win this competition last season but lost out to St Brendan’s in the final. Key to their hopes of regaining their title will be Austin Stacks defender Colm Browne. The 2022 Kerry minor is a big physical player. He lined out at centre-back for Kerry in the minor championship.

Browne is a survivor from last season’s Corn Uí Mhuirí side which were narrowly beaten by St Brendan’s Killarney in the final. Tralee got this season’s campaign off to a winning start by narrowly beating St Flannan’s in the first group game. Browne was a key man in that game. Operating from wing back, the Stacks man drove forward frequently and bagged himself 1-2.