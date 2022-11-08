Corn Uí Mhuirí: Five footballing starlets to keep an eye on this winter

The next generation of talent on show in Munster. 
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Five footballing starlets to keep an eye on this winter

Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 17:32
TJ Galvin

Fionn Murphy (Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore) 

In Kerry minor Fionn Murphy, Rathmore have a real talent in their ranks. Murphy was Kerry’s sole representative on this year’s minor All-Star team. The Rathmore clubman starred for the Kingdom on the half-back line during this year’s Munster and All Ireland minor championships.

Selected at wing back on that All-Star team, he mans the centre back position for his school. Murphy is a superb reader of the game. They are in a difficult group with Tralee CBS, St Flannan’s, and Clonakilty Community College. Their first game did not go to plan as they were well beaten by Clonakilty Community College.

Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels) 

Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher
Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Speaking of which, another man to watch is Clonakilty Community College forward Olan O’Donovan. The Ibane Gaels club man impressed for the Cork minors this year as the Rebels bounced back from an early loss to Kerry to emphatically win the Munster final.

An energetic and direct full forward, O’Donovan terrorised the Rathmore defence in their first game. He finished as the top scorer with 2-7, all bar 0-1 coming from play. His partnership with Darragh Gough in the full forward line is very effective and between them they scored 4-11 against Rathmore.

Paddy Lane (Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee) 

Paddy Lane shakes off a challenge before firing in his second goal for Mercy Mounthawk vs St Flannan's College. Pic: Larry Cummins
Paddy Lane shakes off a challenge before firing in his second goal for Mercy Mounthawk vs St Flannan's College. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mercy Mounthawk have been considered by many to be dark horses for the Corn Uí Mhuirí this year. Key to their chances will be Austin Stacks' inside forward Paddy Lane. A Kerry minor this year, Lane is as good a creator as he is a finisher. A talented basketballer, he has superb vision and balance. Adept off either foot, he was the main attacking threat for Kerry this year along with Cormac Dillon.

Lane scored 2-4 for Mercy Mouthawk as they won a first ever Frewen Cup (U16.5) final earlier this year. They were well beaten by St Brendan’s Killarney in Kerry’s O’Sullivan Cup final last month to dampen expectations. But should Lane catch fire they will be hard to stop.

Brian Hayes (St Francis College Rochestown) 

Nemo Rangers' Brian Hayes will be a key figure for St Francis College Rochestown if they are to make an impact on this competition - and they are fast out of the traps with a pair of wins against Dingle and Milltown. Hayes was the top scorer for the Cork minors last year and his accuracy from placed balls is a huge asset to any team. Equally adept at number 11 or in the inside line, Hayes has a wand of a left foot as well as an eye for a pass.

Rochestown got their campaign off to a winning start against Pobail Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the first group game. Hayes was to the fore again kicking 0-9, 0-3 from play. Operating at full forward, the Dingle school couldn’t handle the Nemo man as he displayed his full array of skills to help his team record an important away victory.

Colm Browne (Tralee CBS) 

Tralee's Colm Browne breaks away from Clonakilty's Conor Daly. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Tralee's Colm Browne breaks away from Clonakilty's Conor Daly. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Tralee CBS were fancied to win this competition last season but lost out to St Brendan’s in the final. Key to their hopes of regaining their title will be Austin Stacks defender Colm Browne. The 2022 Kerry minor is a big physical player. He lined out at centre-back for Kerry in the minor championship.

Browne is a survivor from last season’s Corn Uí Mhuirí side which were narrowly beaten by St Brendan’s Killarney in the final. Tralee got this season’s campaign off to a winning start by narrowly beating St Flannan’s in the first group game. Browne was a key man in that game. Operating from wing back, the Stacks man drove forward frequently and bagged himself 1-2.

More in this section

Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side’s third goal 28/8/2021 St Kilda lead the race for Conor McKenna as Tyrone ace eyes AFL return - reports
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Provincial hurling finals may be played on different days
Padraig O'Hora ahead of the game 30/10/2022 Mayo's Pádraig O'Hora opens up about mental health challenges
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Five footballing starlets to keep an eye on this winter

Rochestown send Corn Uí Mhuirí message with powerful display against Pres Milltown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s