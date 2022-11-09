'I’ll be divorcing myself from it': Double-jobbing O'Brien stepping away from Barrs and Ballyea ahead of Munster semi 

Ballyea and St Finbarrs coach Adrian O’Brien will temporarily step down from his duties with both clubs ahead of their Munster senior hurling semi-final on Sunday week.

Having been in the unique situation of guiding the clubs to Clare and Cork senior honours last month, the Kilmallock man, who is hurling as well as strength and conditioning coach to both groups, has confirmed he will conclude his work with each of them for the game later this week.

In the wake of their victories over Éire Óg Ennis and Blackrock last month, O’Brien informed the respective managers Robbie Hogan and Ger Cunningham of his decision to part ways prior to the semi-final in Ennis and he has complimented them for their understanding.

“It’s really simple, I’m with both teams up until the week of the game and then I’m stepping away from both camps. It’s the only fair thing you can do. I had a great chat with both Ger and Robbie, both of them knew where I was coming from and were empathetic to the situation I was in. I couldn’t deal with two better men.

“Considering it’s been 10 months working with each group, it would be totally unfair to do anything else. So, I’ll shake hands with both groups and wish them the best of luck and then divorce myself from the situation.

“I’m very fond of both camps and there is great banter. One of the St Finbarrs lads put the club flag onto the side of the car there leaving the club last week as a laugh but when it comes to the WhatsApp groups and things like that, I’ll be divorcing myself from it.”

Both sets of players and management know O’Brien well enough that he won’t be breaking the sanctity of either dressing room for the benefit of the other.

Broaching the subject of what the opposing group are like is a red line issue for the man who runs his own strength and conditioning business, O’Brien Fitness.

“In terms of preparations for a game like this a couple of weeks out, you’re generally focusing on yourselves and what you can do as a team. The Barrs will obviously have the football lads coming back into training after the final this week and it’s not really until the week of the game that you turn your attention to the opposition and I’ll be running from all that.”

Never did he imagine this “unusual” scenario would occur, not even when the Clare and Cork champions were drawn to face one another in the province.

“At the start of the year, you don’t really look past the first couple of rounds of championship especially with two dual clubs, especially The Barrs who have x amount of dual players and Cork representatives.

“Ballyea is unique in that they’re feeding into so many football clubs and so many football clubs are feeding into them. So you never consider things like this. You’re just trying to manage the players’ loads and reacting to all the variables.

“I had been with Ballyea last year just as S&C then Robbie rang me and asked would I be interested in taking on the hurling coaching as well. I said I would and then I met Ger in Charleville Park Hotel and it morphed into the hurling with The Barrs too.”

O’Brien has had to make a few sacrifices along the way. He missed the majority of Kilmallock’s championship games, which was a wretch as it was his son Shane’s first senior season for “The Baalbec” and he was playing alongside O’Brien’s brother Paudie.

As St Finbarrs’ famous final win over Blackrock clashed with his club’s dramatic semi-final victory over Doon, it was only in the small hours of the following morning that he was able to watch the game back in Bruff.

“It’s just the reality of it. I have a very supportive home life, which is really important. I had come off the back of the inter-county season with the Limerick footballers as well. Shane also had the Munster and All-Ireland finals with Ard Scoil Rís. It has been hectic, game after game, but the two managers have been incredibly understanding.

“Now there were some Sundays where I would drive from Kilmallock to Ennis, do the training session there, turn around and drive down to St Finbarrs then home. It was mad stuff. It was tough but it’s my life, it’s something a lot of people can only dream about.”