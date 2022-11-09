Limerick GAA Chairman Cregan: Keeping clubs in existence has to become a priority

Limerick GAA are fulsome in their support for a return to even year under-age grades, according to chairman John Cregan.

However, Cregan believes the terms of decoupling minor and adult may have to be altered should the minor grade be restored from U17 to U18.

The Dromcollogher-Broadford man is aware of the difficulties changing or disbanding decoupling could cause fixture makers and the additional demands it would place on teenagers.

Yet the very existence of clubs could be at risk if 18-year-olds aren’t permitted to line out for their adult teams, he warns.

"We had a very good discussion about it at our last county committee meeting and a strong consensus emerged about returning to even year age grades as in U16 and U18s,” remarks Cregan.

“We have more of an open mind about whether it should be U20 or U21 with a slight favour for U20.

“But an issue does arise about the decoupling of under-age and adult levels at U18. Senior clubs, with their numbers, would obviously be able to abide with that but in many instances smaller, rural clubs would be dependent on their 18-year-olds playing adult.

“That’s the conundrum we’re all facing presently. You also have to consider the fixtures issue attached to this too if decoupling is done away with. At the end of the day, we have to balance keeping the clubs in existence and that would have to become a priority.

“We will go back to chat to our sub-committee on the matter this week and then bring the debate to county committee. There are strong arguments on all sides and I have no issue with decoupling but we have to be cognisant that rural clubs are more dependent on their younger players.

“You will have different teenagers, those who physically mature quicker than others and are capable of playing adult level. My personal opinion on it is maybe leave it to the parents and the player to make the decision if they want to play adult. It may not be the answer but we have to look at ways of solving the problem.”

All of the proposals put forward by the age grades review committee, which features the four provincial chairmen including Munster’s Ger Ryan, insist on decoupling be it at U17 or U18 level.

One solution could be permitting junior and intermediate clubs’ adult teams to field U18s. All that Cregan knows is a more nuanced approach will be needed if minor returns to U18.

“In many instances last year, we had U18 playing adult legitimately. Now all of a sudden they might not be allowed. The difficulty is it’s a numbers game. We will have further discussions about it, talk to Ger Ryan and his committee and then formulate our decision.”

Along with Limerick, Cork and Kerry have signalled their backing for a return to the even year age grades while several Ulster counties are expected to back the revival of U18 as minor. However, Galway are one county who appear to be happy with the current odd year levels.