Anthony Daly: Ballygunner mastering Munster wait but Na Piarsaigh will provide biggest of tests

In the aftermath of the Kilkenny county final recently, footage of one of Ballyhale’s scores did the rounds on Twitter. A brilliant point which came at the end of a sequence of 10 passes.

It was such classic Ballyhale play that, when watching it, you felt the only team in the country which could construct and finish such a score were the team which beat Ballyhale in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Ballygunner showed as much yesterday in Walsh Park in the 28th minute when they engineered a similar score from the same type of pattern, which came at the end of a sequence of nine passes, beginning with goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

That score only put Ballygunner four points ahead approaching half-time but they had played against a strong breeze and they effectively killed the game three minutes later when Patrick Fitzgerald walloped the ball to the net. The second half was just a formality.

The Waterford side hadn’t played a game in over two months but they have just become masters now at timing their run and getting it right when it matters in the province.

After Causeway were beaten by St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in the Munster Intermediate quarter-final on Saturday, a lot of commentary on social media from Kerry hurling people seemed to revolve around how the Kerry county board are giving their champions no chance in Munster by staging their county final three months prior the provincial championship.

On the otherhand, Kilmoyley reached the All-Ireland final last year after having to endure a similar wait.

When I had the Kilmoyley lads up in our pub over the summer, Tom Murnane said that the Kilmoyley lads took a complete break after the county final and that freshness really stood to them.

I’m not sure what Ballygunner did, or what they have done in recent seasons, but they just seem to have mastered that lay-off. They had to face the same lay-off last year and they arrived up to Ennis and blew Ballyea away.

They just seem to be able to arrive at a completely different pitch and hit a whole new level when coming off that long lay-off.

In the five games Ballygunner played in Waterford, their average winning margin was 11.4 points. Yesterday’s 17-point victory hinted at a side so comfortable in their own skin now that preparing for Munster is just second nature to them.

Kilruane have nothing like that know-how on the provincial terrain, which was clearly obvious when compared to Ballygunner. Last Sunday was an incredible day for the Tipp side but it’s very hard to get your head around taking on the All-Ireland champions away just seven days later.

They battled ferociously hard at times but anytime Kilruane seemed to be building any momentum in the match, Ballygunner would just halt that surge with a couple of key scores, including goals.

The word on the ground coming into the game was that Niall O’Meara was struggling with an injury, and so were a handful of others. Once O’Meara went off in the second half, Kilruane seemed very exposed down the centre of their defence.

This was my first time having a good look at young Fitzgerald, the 18-year old who got man-of-the-match. We’ve all heard about how good this guy can be and he showed yesterday how much that class has added another lethal string to Ballygunner’s bow.

It was a vintage Gunners performance, especially in how they set up and executed their gameplan.

Philip Mahony is a master in that sitting role as a deep-lying number 6. It’s not as if the Ballygunner full-back line needs much protection given the experience in that line but Mahony has such a strong covering presence that it allows Paddy Leavy to erect another barrier outside Philip as a link-man to build the play.

Paddy barely strikes the ball but he has mastered the long-range ‘Brick flick’, which is very effective.

Ballygunner are so comfortable now with their style that, despite having so many covering players back the field, they are still always able to have three players close to goal in their full-forward line.

It’s like they play with one midfielder in Conor Sheahan with the half-forward line dropping out alongside him. It was all the easier again to get that ball in quick when you had three players on fire inside – Fitzgerald, Kevin Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson.

Dessie isn’t the biggest man on the field and, while you’d think that this weather wouldn’t suit him, he is able to contest ferociously for that 50-50 or 60-40 ball, like all the Ballygunner forwards can. Even young Fitzgerald possesses those qualities.

Davy Fitzgerald has been a big appointment for Waterford but whenever his term does finish, surely Darragh O’Sullivan will be entitled to a shot at the job if he wants it down the line. How much does a guy have to do to be in the frame? Because Darragh can’t do much more.

He has his squad in a great place now. It’s going to take an unbelievable performance to beat them but if any crowd can take them down, it’s Na Piarsaigh. What a game we have to look forward to now in two weeks.

Ballygunner will be marginal favourites but they’re coming up against a side with lethal inside forwards and incredible experience all over the field, both at club and inter-county level.

Just think of all the experience in that Na Piarsaigh side with so many of them having featured in two All-Ireland club finals in the last seven seasons.

There is a real rivalry between the two clubs too because they have met so often in the last decade. Na Piarsaigh really had the whip hand prior to 2018 but Ballygunner have all the momentum now and the Limerick side will be desperate to wrestle it back.

There will be some amount of planning required from both managements but it’s absolutely mouth-watering stuff. They’re both on fire. Something will have to give. I can’t wait for it.