Craig Dias goal was crucial says Kilmacud boss Robbie Brennan

KILMACUD CROKES 3-14 NAAS 0-14

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan pinpointed his team’s second goal of the game, scored by Craig Dias in the 23rd minute, as the key moment in this Leinster Championship quarter-final at Parnell Park.

Crokes had a dream start when Dara Mullin scored a bizarre goal in the seventh minute and they stretched their lead out to five points, before Naas’ best spell of the game when they answered back with four points. However, Dias’ blockbuster shot to the top corner of the Naas net was as well taken as it was nicely timed.

“It was massive,” said Brennan.

“They had quite a bit of momentum after clawing back that lead that we had. It was encouraging when Craig rattled that because it gave us a bit of breathing space but we still had to push on,” he added.

He also enjoyed Mullin’s opportunistic piece of quick thinking to score the first goal of the game when he spotted Naas goalkeeper Luke Mullins out of position and took a quick kick.

“It was Mikey Sheehy kind of stuff. When their player put the ball down I could see there was sort of a gap and fair play to Dara, he spotted it. Luckily it went in because if it didn’t we’d probably be saying he should have taken the point,” said Brennan.

Those two goals were the difference at half time, 2-7 to 0-7, and when Hugh Kenny added the third in the 37th minute, Crokes were as good as home and dried and Brennan praised the way his team controlled possession after that.

“A lot of that same group is on the road a long time now and they are used to digging in when they have to and controlling it. They don’t let any panic set in and I think that’s one of the best things they’ve learned as a unit, how to control those moments,” he said.

It wasn’t all good news for Crokes on the day, though, as they were forced into a late change when Conor Casey injured a shoulder in the warm up and had to leave the ground in an ambulance.

“He’s done it a couple of times unfortunately. He was in serious pain, the doctors couldn’t get it back in. We’ll have to see what he’s like but you’d imagine he’ll be a loss now at this stage. It’s disappointing for him because he’s been pushing hard to get in but these things happen unfortunately, that’s the joy of having a bench."

Brennan also confirmed that Paul Mannion is unlikely to feature even if Crokes come through Leinster and make it into the All-Ireland with the star forward’s attention now turned to being fit for the inter-county season.

“I’d love to have him back but for me, it’s over to Dessie (Farrell) with Paul. If he wasn’t going with Dublin we could maybe push him but he’s committed to going back there and we have to be respectful of that,” said Brennan.

A rematch of last season’s semi-final against Laois champions Portarlington awaits now in the last four and Brennan said his team will need to be at their best to progress.

“No disrespect to Naas but I thought they were the best team we played in Leinster last year. They have a serious attacking threat and a beautiful style of play. They are athletic and Croke Park will suit them. I saw them beat Castletown a few weeks ago, they are experienced and coming out of Laois like that, back to back, they know what they are about and we’ll have our work cut out for us,” said Brennan.

Naas manager Joe Murphy was left to rue his team’s costly errors.

“At times we played some fluent football but we made three basic mistakes and were punished and that is what the best teams do to you. We were playing one of the best teams in the country and handing them three goals at this time of the year just makes it impossible but in fairness to our lads they kept showing right till the end and showed that energy but it wasn’t to be our day unfortunately."

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: D Mullin 1-1 (1m), S Cunningham 0-4 (1m), S Walsh 0-4 (2fs), H Kenny 1-0, C Dias 1-0, A Jones 0-2, S Horan 0-1, T Fox 0-1, C O’Connor 0-1 (1m).

Scorers for Naas: D Kirwan 0-4, A Beirne 0-3, L Mullins 0-2 (2’45), E Callaghan 0-2, T Browne 0-1, C Doyle 0-1, B Stynes 0-1.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Cunningham, A Jones; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Walsh.

Subs: T Fox for Kenny, 40; C O’Connor for Horan, 43; J Kenny for McGowan, 52; A Quinn for M Mullin, 55; B Sheehy for Cunningahm, 59.

NAAS: L Mullins; C Daly, B Byrne, M Maguire, Paddy McDermott, E Doyle, T Browne; J Burke, A Beirne; B Kane, D Hanafin, Paul McDermott, E Callaghan, D Kirwan, C Doyle.

Subs: J Cleary for Paul McDermott, h/t; J McKevitt for Kane, 43; K Cummins for C Doyle, 50; B Stynes for Maguire, 50; E Prizeman for Browne, 59.

REFEREE: A Nolan (Wicklow).