No Kilruane answers as Ballygunnar do what Ballygunnar do

Munster Club SHC QF: Ballygunner (Waterford) 4-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs (Tipperary) 0-14

You’ve read this report before.

Last year, you picked up your paper or clicked open your web browser to read how Ballygunner awoke from their eight-week hibernation with a 17-point demolition of Ballyea. The opponents were different this year but the layoff was the same and the margin of victory carbon-copied. They hit 23 scores again and even the crowd was almost identical – 1,621 clicked through the turnstiles on Sunday, six more than the 1,615 at Cusack Park 12 months ago.

They saw Ballygunner do what Ballygunner increasingly do. Their short-passing as crisp and their shooting as sharp as ever. No sign of any first-day-back-at-work cobwebs here. They were compact in defence, Cian Darcy (0-3) the only player to shake significant change from their pockets while the game was alive. Paddy Leavey picked up the world of ball around midfield and its suburbs and Brick-flicked it to men in better positions. In attack, it wasn’t just that their short-passing opened up space, their movement was relentless in finding those spaces.

They scored 4-16 from play, with their full-forward line making hay on an impressive Walsh Park field. Kevin Mahony blasted 2-2, Patrick Fitzgerald, in his first year out of minor, picked off 1-4 in a man-of-the-match performance, and Dessie Hutchinson did all his scoring early for a 0-3 tally. Pauric Mahony magicked into space for three points of his own, while Peter Hogan assisted 2-2 and was involved in much more. Mikey Mahony, their only forward not to score, was taken off early, hampered by an ankle injury.

Their subs, too, had an impact. All-Ireland-winning hero Harry Ruddle, who has played for their intermediate team all year, repeated his goal-scoring trick. Billy O’Keeffe may have been named on the Club Hurling Team of the Year last year but he’s been on the bench this term. He made his case for promotion with 0-2, while Jake Foley added a point. Some pool of resources in that panel.

That depth will be more sternly tested two weeks down the line and two hours up the road, away to Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh in a semi-final that serves as a repeat of the 2018 Munster final.

“It’s a huge match for both clubs. If you look back at the teams who have won Munster championships over the last few years, they’ve won four and we’ve won three,” said Darragh O’Sullivan, Ballygunner manager.

“In fairness, it’s two juggernauts coming up against each other. It’s very pleasing and something to look forward to – to get the opportunity to do this as a club. For Ballygunner to go into the Gaelic Grounds to take on one of the best teams in the country is exciting.

“We’ll prepare in the exact same fashion as we always prepare. It’s served us well in the past and that’s what we’ll do again.”

When you’ve been there and done that, as Ballygunner have, you have blueprints for such occasions.

“The lads put the shoulder to the wheel and the preparation was very similar to last year against Ballyea so we had that blueprint. We got a huge performance against Ballyea in Ennis last year so we understood the way to do it and to get that performance," O'Sullivan added.

“In fairness to the lads, day in, day out, they keep performing and they did it again, which was very satisfactory.”

Kilruane’s build-up, a week in which they had to celebrate and recover from celebrating a first Tipperary SHC title in 37 years, was even less ideal than Ballygunner’s extended holiday. That was compounded by two of their outstanding defenders this year, Aaron Morgan and Niall O’Meara, exiting with injuries.

They battled for all 14 of their points but in the face of relentless Ballygunner pressure, they were reliant on frees and moments of inspiration. Two such moments, individual scores fashioned and finished by Jerome Cahill and Eoin Hogan, had them back within four nearing half-time. But from the next puck-out, Ballygunner forced the turnover and with a 3-on-2 overlap, they are so clinical. Pauric Mahony to Hogan to Fitzgerald to the back of the net.

Ballygunner chose to go against the wind from the start so from that midpoint, up 1-11 to 0-7, the second half turned into a stroll.

“The goal before half-time probably put the game to bed. That’s really what happened,” said O’Sullivan. “We came out in the second half and were seven up, kept our composure, tacked on a few points, and knew we weren’t going to lose.”

Even when Kilruane knocked them to the ground, as Kevin Mahony was when through on goal upon the restart, there was little stopping them. Mahony, on his knees, fired to the net. Ruddle and Mahony added the final two goals in the 46th and 53rd minutes.

When Kilruane did threaten, Philip Mahony’s hook denied Willie Cleary an early shot on goal, while Stephen O’Keeffe saved from Kian O’Kelly and snuffed out a late 21-metre free from Séamus Hennessy.

“We didn’t look at the expectation,” said O’Sullivan of talk that Kilruane’s schedule would catch up with them. “You might think, ‘Yeah, they might run out of gas in the end’, but they ran out of gas probably because we took the momentum from them.

“If they were still in that game, I’m sure they would have found gas somewhere.”

Waterford’s own split-season schedule still doing no harm for their nine-in-a-row champions.

Scorers for Ballygunner: K Mahony (2-2); P Fitzgerald (1-4); Pauric Mahony (0-6, 3 frees); H Ruddle (1-0); D Hutchinson (0-3); B O’Keeffe (0-2); P Hogan, J Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: W Cleary (0-5 frees); C Darcy (0-3); J Cahill (0-2); N O’Meara, E Hogan, S McAdams, K O’Kelly (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; B Coughlan, I Kenny (j-capt), T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; Pauric Mahony, M Mahony, P Hogan; D Hutchinson (j-capt), P Fitzgerald, K Mahony.

Subs: B O’Keeffe for M Mahony (33 inj), H Ruddle for Hogan (43), J Foley for Fitzgerald (48), T Gallagher for Power (50), T O’Sullivan for K Mahony (53).

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS: P Williams; J Cleary, A Morgan, J Peters; Eoin Hogan, N O’Meara, K Cahill; M O’Neill, C Austin; W Cleary, S McAdams, C Darcy; T Cleary, J Cahill (capt), K O’Kelly.

Subs: S Hennessy for Morgan (14 inj), C Williams for O’Meara (42 inj), C Cleary for Austin (46), E Carroll for W Cleary (55), R Grace for K Cahill (58), R Austin for T Cleary (58).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).