Aghabullogue advance to Munster club intermediate camogie final

Aghabullogue 1-4 Borris-Ileigh 0-5

A gritty performance by Aghabullogue in awful conditions at Coachford on Sunday saw them emerge with a slender two-point win over Borris-Ileigh in the AIB Munster club intermediate camogie championship semi-final.

The contest turned into a real dogfight, the home side forced to withstand a late fightback from the visitors, but they held out for a place in next Saturday’s decider against Kerry outfit Clanmaurice in Mallow.

There were some intriguing battles, especially the one involving county stars Julieanne Bourke who faced off against Cliona Healy.

It took the teams a good while to acclimatise to the heavy underfoot conditions. Aghabullogue fired nine wides in the opening half, crucially though, they did eventually find the range.

A Healy free was followed by a vital goal from Julie Tarrant three minutes from time that yielded a 1-1 to nil interval advantage.

The corner-forward was on hand to nudge the sliotar over the line after Emma Flanagan sent in a delivery.

Borris-Ileigh were turning to play with the wind and the battle for supremacy began.

Their captain Aedin Hogan and Aoife Twomey traded points before the Tipperary club added two more points from Hogan and Danielle Ryan, 1-2 to 0-3, at the end of the third quarter.

Emma Flanagan pushed the Aghabullogue lead out to three.

Thereafter, the momentum shifted to Borris-Ileigh and with the wind at their backs they swung over points from Hogan and Danielle Ryan to cut the gap to a single point, 1-3 to 0-5 and 10 minutes of regulation remaining.

Healy, somehow, managed to arrow over a point from a tricky position to keep her side in control in the 54th minute.

The final minutes were thrilling as Borris-Ileigh applied serious pressure.

They were intent on going for goals though, and ultimately paid the price. As well, there were some refereeing decisions that went against them and caused frustration among their big travelling party.

That said, Aghabullogue who were shorn of their injured captain and centre-back Katie McCarthy, defended with huge aggression, and in numbers. Meadhbh Ring, Bríd Cotter and Aoife Barrett among those to impress in the mid Cork side’s rearguard.

Overall, this was a courageous display from the victors, especially when you consider the demands of their extra-time victory over Blackrock in last weekend’s replayed Cork final.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: J Tarrant (1-0), C Healy (0-2, 0-1 free), E Flanagan and A Twomey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: A Hogan (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Ryan (0-2).

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; E Curtin, A Barrett, M Ring; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, E Flanagan; C Healy, K Honohan, J Tarrant.

Subs: E Buckley for C McCarthy (53), A Foley for J Tarrant (56).

BORRIS-ILEIGH: K Healy; E Galvin, J Bourke, N McGrath; E Kelly, Avril Ryan, J Delaney; T Ryan, K Fitzgerald; A Fitzgerald, A Hogan (Capt), Aoife Ryan; E Maher, D Ryan, N Stapleton.

Subs: A Bevans for E Maher (43).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).