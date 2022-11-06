Rathmore see off Beaufort as Breen limps off late on

Kerry IFC SF: RATHMORE 2-12 BEAUFORT 1-7

A year after they had been knocked out by the same side at the same stage of last year’s competition, Rathmore made amends on this occasion as they were far too clinical for a disappointing Beaufort in this Kerry IFC semi-final. The Mid Kerry side really missed both Ronan Murphy and Jack O’Connor at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Worryingly from a Kerry viewpoint, Mike Breen, who played no league or championship last season due a serious hamstring injury, hobbled off late on. The hope will be that it might well have been just precautionary as the game was over as a contest.

Beaufort’s first-half goal was the first score of the game. Rathmore’s Brian Fried had cleared a Kieran Dennehy shot off the line inside the opening minute. However, Beaufort regained the ball as Rathmore tried to go up the other end of the field and Ciaran Kennedy finished well to put them ahead after only two minutes of play.

The majority of first-half scores came from turnovers as Fergal Hallissey added two more frees for Beaufort in the first period but Rathmore eventually began to find their range. All of the three Ryan brothers played their part as Cathal Ryan’s 17th-minute point put them ahead on the scoreboard for the first time at 0-5 to 1-1.

The 21st minute saw their first goal as Paul Murphy sent an inviting ball towards corner-forward John Moynihan. Moynihan anticipated the bounce of the ball over his marker brilliantly and showed composure for a low and neat finish to the net. Shane Ryan nearly scored a second soon after but Sean Coffey pulled off a solid save from his shot as it could have been a potential match decider there and then. Rathmore’s half-time lead would stand at 1-7 to 1-2 as they made a massive sprint for home early in the second period.

Chrissy Spiers pointed and then finished a move for their second goal soon after involved James Darmody and Shane Ryan with the latter passing to Spiers in making it 2-8 to 1-2 after 32 minutes. Pádraig Dona got Beaufort’s first point of the game from play in the 40th minute as a heavy rain shower arrived at the three-quarter mark which ruined the conclusion as a spectacle.

Beaufort had a spell with 14 players during the second half as Ger Hartnett picked up a black card but bar their tremendous start it was a day to forget for them.

Rathmore now bid to return to the Kerry SFC ranks for the first time since 2019 as they try to win this competition for the first time since 1999.

Scorers for Rathmore: C Spiers (1-6, 3f), J Moynihan (1-3), C Ryan, M Ryan and C O’Connor (0-1 each)

Scorers for Beaufort: F Hallissey (0-5, 4f), C Kennedy (1-0), P Doona and L Carey (0-1 each)

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; A Dineen, P Murphy, F Holohan; M Ryan, C Ryan; B O’Keeffe, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan, J Darmody, S Ryan. Subs: C O’Connor for A Dineen (44), M Reen for J Darmody (52), D Rahilly for A Moynihan (56), D Fitzgerald for J Moynihan (59) and B O’Connor for F Holohan (60)

BEAUFORT: S Coffey; E Coffey, G Hartnett, K O’Sullivan; M Breen, N Breen, T Casey; J Kissane, S O’Brien; F Hallissey, C Kennedy, P Doona; K Dennehy L Carey, D Dennehy. Subs: D Healy for J Kissane (H/T), M Moriarty for C Kennedy (40), J O’Sullivan for T Casey (56) and I McGillycuddy for M Breen (60)

REFEREE: S Mulvihill (St Senans)