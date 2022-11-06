Ballygiblin 'never panicked' before getting Munster defence off to winning start

KEY MAN: Ballygiblin's Cathal O'Mahony takes a shot on goal despite Grangemockler Ballyneale's Leon Kennedy during the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Junior Club Championship. Pic: Diarmuid Brennan / Sportsfocus

Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 13:50
Therese O’Callaghan, Semple Stadium

Ballygiblin 2-10 Grangemockler-Ballyneale 0-11 

Defending champions Ballygiblin secured a home venue - the destination of which has yet to be decided - for their Munster club JHC semi-final against Waterford’s Colligan on Sunday week. 

They had to overcome a two-point interval deficit in the quarter-final at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday, but goals from Cathail O’Mahony in the 34th minute, and Darragh Flynn in the 50th minute enabled them to progress.

O’Mahony and Flynn, who played a deeper role, have been dogged with injuries. Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane was understandably delighted with their respective contributions.

“Two inter-county players really. Class players.

“The first score of the second-half was Cathail, with a great finish. We got a point straight away. It was nip-and-tuck until Darragh’s goal, great work from him. We were able to see it out from there, without ever being overly comfortable.” 

Darragh Shelley’s dead ball accuracy helped Grangemockler-Ballyneale into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead at half-time - the Tipperary side finished runners-up to Upperchurch/Drombane in their county final.

Dave Moher’s side, however, were not to be denied with O’Mahony’s goal sparking the comeback.

An overall five-point contribution from Joseph O’Sullivan, including one exquisite point from play after the goal, placed them in contention.

Flynn’s major put them three clear, and they outscored their opponents three points to one thereafter.

Ballygiblin only conceded two points from play, their superb defence was extremely tight.

In the first-half, an unmarked Mark Keane was commanding at centre-back, while points scored by Sean O’Sullivan and Dean Barry could easily have been goals.

That they would go on and close out with five points to spare, came from the experience gained during a long 2021 campaign that culminated in a heart-breaking one-point All-Ireland club loss to Mooncoin earlier this year.

“At this level you are not going to get it all your own way,” concluded Dwane. “We were sloppy enough but we never panicked. We’ve been behind in a lot of games this year.

“But we will be under no illusions, we will have to improve for Colligan. First, we are going to have to sit down and discuss where the game will take place.” 

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (1-2), J O’Sullivan (0-5, 0-4 frees), C O’Mahony (1-1, 0-1 sl), D Barry and S O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Grangemockler-Ballyneale: D Shelley (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), C Hahessy and J Lyons (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Barry, J O’Sullivan, D Sheehan; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Flynn.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (45), A O’Brien for S O’Sullivan (55), C O’Brien for J Mullins (65 inj).

GRANGEMOCKLER-BALLYNEALE: D Power; J Daly, M Meaney, D Lambe; S Daly, E Fogarty, L Kennedy; D Shelley, C Hahessy; B Comerford, J Lyons (Capt), M O’Meara; S O’Meara, T Grinsell, M Lyons.

Subs: J Walsh for T Grinsell (22), A Millea for C Hahessy (39), T Brett for M O’Meara (45), M Meagher for J Daly (52).

Referee: Nicky Barry (Waterford).

