Dubs to make first Páirc Uí Chaoimh visit in 11 years for league clash 

The Dublin footballers will make their first visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 11 years in Round 3 of next year’s Allianz Football League.

The provisional League fixture list circulated to counties this week has Dublin on the road to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face John Cleary’s Cork in Round 3 of Division 2 on Sunday, February 19 (3.30pm throw-in).

It is six years since the counties clashed in the League, while you’d have to go further back to 2012 for the last time a Dublin football team took on Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, that a Division 1 game the hosts edged on a 1-12 to 0-12 scoreline.

Cork’s first three opponents in next year’s football league are the three big Leinster hitters in the second division. Colm O’Rourke’s first competitive fixture as Meath manager will be away to the county he had many a battle with during his playing days. That Cork-Meath Round 1 game is provisionally pencilled in for Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, January 29 (3.30pm start).

Cork then face into back-to-back games against the two teams dropping down from Division 1. Kildare, in Newbridge, are provisionally in the diary for Sunday, February 5, before Dessie Farrell’s Dublin travel south a fortnight later.

The rest of Cork’s football league program reads as follows: home to Limerick on Sunday, February 26; Clare in Ennis on Sunday, March 5; another away day, this time to Páirc Mhuire, Ardee to face Mickey Harte’s Louth on Sunday, March 19, before Derry make the long journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Round 7 on Sunday March 26.

In total, Cork have four home games in a Division they must avoid relegation from to make certain of their involvement in the restructured All-Ireland series next summer. Failing that, Cork can still acquire Sam Maguire status by defeating Clare, in the Munster quarter-final, and Limerick, in the semi-final, to reach the Munster decider.

On the hurling front, Cork, as has been documented in recent days, begin their Division 1 campaign with a home fixture against three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Limerick on Saturday evening, February 4.

Cork will have two further home games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, against Westmeath in Round 3 on Sunday, February 26 and Wexford in Round 4 on Sunday, March 12.

The Westmeath fixture (1pm throw-in) will form part of a double-header along with the footballers’ clash with Ray Dempsey’s Limerick (3pm throw-in).

The Cork hurlers’ two away outings will bring Pat Ryan’s charges to Pearse Stadium on Sunday, February 12 and to Ennis on the final day of Group A action on Sunday, March 19.