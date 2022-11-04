Burke's top priority will be ditching Roscommon's 'yo-yo' tag

Colin Compton reckons shedding Roscommon's 'yo-yo' status is likely to be new manager Davy Burke's principal challenge.

Compton came as a sub for the Rossies in the 2017 and 2019 Connacht final wins and hasn't ruled out featuring again if Burke is interested.

The attacker, 30, helped Strokestown claim the county title and they will take on Moycullen or Westport in the AIB Connacht club SFC later this month.

Burke will be keeping a close eye on that tie for potential recruits as he attempts to hit the ground running in 2023.

Remaining in Division 1 will be a big target for the former Wicklow boss as Roscommon have been remarkably inconsistent over the last decade or so.

Since 2010, they've played in all four divisions, won the Division 2 title four times, been relegated from Division 1 three times and only once played in the same division in consecutive years, in Division 1 in 2016 and 2017.

"It's a funny one, it's very difficult to pinpoint," said Compton of the reason for Roscommon's inconsistency. "I really felt in 2019 when Anthony Cunningham came in that he really solidified things.

"We had an excellent year in terms of, okay, we got relegated out of Division 1 in 2019 but we got three points and it came down to the kick of a ball. We were really, really competitive.

"We lost to Mayo by a point, we drew with Tyrone, you know, we were very, very competitive and then we won Connacht that year. We were competitive in the Super 8s aside from the Dublin game.

"That year I felt Roscommon had kicked on from that yo-yo element. Maybe the last two years, things have regressed a little. I am not sure, it is a very difficult tag to shake and a very difficult thing to pinpoint.

"That's probably top of Davy Burke's priorities in terms of solidifying Roscommon as a Division 1 team, as a top eight county, and competing consistently against the big teams in the Championship and League."

Burke was only recently installed as Cunningham's successor, bringing to an end a lengthy two-month appointment process despite the lure of top flight football in 2023.

"You have to look at Monaghan and Donegal as well, they were both long processes to find a manager as well," noted Compton. "In fairness to our county board, they kept it very professional.

"No one really knew what was going on, they kept it very tight knit and they have got their guy and everyone is delighted we have a manager in place now, a good one, so we are focusing on 2023 and on consolidating our place in Division 1 and hopefully contending for a Connacht title."

On his own situation and a potential county recall, Compton didn't rule it out but said his work as a Garda has made it difficult for him to play inter-county football.

"Look, work commitments is what kept me from it," said Compton, who has missed the last three seasons. "I am working two hours away from home, doing shift work and unfortunately I don't think the job works as well as it used to with county football. These days you are just a lot more accountable in your time.

"But look, in my head I would always love to be able to give my all to Roscommon. It remains to be seen, I will focus on the club now and see how that goes."