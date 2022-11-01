Cork legend Diarmuid O'Sullivan tight-lipped on Sars link as he considers 'a number of club opportunities'

Former Cork coach Diarmuid O'Sullivan hasn't ruled out an immediate return to the sideline, admitting he has 'a number of opportunities' on the club scene to consider.

O'Sullivan stepped down from the Cork setup during the summer following the end of manager Kieran Kingston's latest spell.

He has been linked with a role in the Johnny Crowley led Sarsfields club and while the Cloyne great didn't mention Sars by name, he said he's open to potentially jumping back into a position shortly.

Speaking at the unveiling of Pinergy as the presenting partner for Munster Rugby's November 10 clash with a South Africa Select XV at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, O'Sullivan said: "There's no doubt, I'm obviously keen and anxious to stay in the game. I learned a hell of a lot through my time on the inter-county journey. There's a number of opportunities that are there on the club scene for me at the moment so I'll pursue what I feel is the best one and right one for me going forward."

Former full-back O'Sullivan, who played rugby for Highfield and Midleton, was enthusiastic about the oval ball game coming to the home of Cork GAA.

"First reaction really, to be honest, it's about time," he said. "I think us Cork people for far too long we've been looking at big, big games being played below in Thomond Park. Munster and the All-Blacks, you know, it's been an incredible spectacle for the people of Munster, and obviously for the people of Limerick an association has been built up there, they've built a relationship around that and I think it's great for Cork that we can now have something similar.

"Munster v South Africa there, it's going to be a wonderful, wonderful spectacle. As I said, it's long overdue.

"Hopefully this will be the first of many games of this magnitude to take place down at the Páirc and the fact that it's a Thursday night will bring a uniqueness with it as well. The fact that it sold out in the space of a day and a half, it shows the enthusiasm that was there from the people of Cork to go and support Munster.

"It's going to be a great night, a great night."