Tipperary SHC final replay

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-20

Kiladangan 1-16

After ending a 37-year wait to become Tipperary SHC champions, Kilruane MacDonaghs stepped away from the celebrations, kneeling in a circle around manager Liam O’Kelly on the 21-metre line at the Town End of Semple Stadium. It was the spot where Dillon Quirke had collapsed during their group game against Clonoulty-Rossmore last August.

O’Kelly held a red helmet aloft, evocative of Quirke’s celebration on his greatest day for Clonoulty in this final five years ago, and said some words to pay tribute to the fallen Tipperary hurler.

“We’ll always remember the night we won but we’ll always remember the night we were all here, the night that poor Dillon passed away,” said O’Kelly.

“The game wasn’t over two minutes and the first man that came over and shook my hand was Dan, Dillon’s father.

“There’s a bond between Kilruane and Clonoulty that’s absolutely phenomenal. I knew nobody in Clonoulty, bar Declan Ryan, being familiar with the name, but now I’ve lads ringing me, texting me, it’s unbelievable. With Andrew Fryday and these guys in a club like Clonoulty, they’re only going to get stronger.”

Kilruane grew in strength across the course of the hour in this replayed final as Cian Darcy’s two goals fired them to a thrilling comeback victory over neighbours Kiladangan.

Behind by five at half-time, Kilruane hit 2-13 in the second half to Kiladangan’s 0-7, Darcy’s second goal in the 62nd minute pushing the gap out to an unassailable six points. A point would’ve been enough with just two minutes of stoppages to be played but Darcy bulleted the ball to the net from an acute angle to send MacDonaghs’ fans into ecstasy.

Darcy’s first, in the 48th minute, had made it 1-15 to 1-11 after a fine move involving Conor Austin, Kian O’Kelly, and captain Jerome Cahill. Cahill, wearing no.30 instead of 11 as a mark of respect to Quirke, lifted the Dan Breen Cup and remembered his former Tipperary comrade in his speech.

The Ballygunner scouts among the crowd will be happy to have watched these two go blow-for-blow for another hour; Kilruane now left with a week to celebrate and recover ahead of their Munster SHC quarter-final with the All-Ireland champions at Walsh Park.

Kiladangan, meanwhile, will wonder how this got away from them. The club’s golden generation, champions in 2020, suffering a third final loss in seven seasons after a match they dominated for the opening half-hour.

Their opponents Kilruane, already without cruciate victim Craig Morgan, seemed able to soak up any number of injuries in their relentless second-half surge. Niall O’Meara hobbled his way to the man of the match award, ignoring the effects of a knee injury. Jack Peters, for the second week in a row, put a hamstring strain to the back of his mind. Séamus Hennessy, after the Peter Canavan substitution tactic last week, started on the bench. O’Kelly’s son Kian didn’t even take part in the warm-up with an ankle knock before declaring himself fit.

Kiladangan burst out of the traps with five of the first six points. It could’ve been more, Tipperary senior keeper Brian Hogan having a penalty saved by his U20 counterpart Páidí Williams after Bryan McLoughney was fouled by Peters.

Brothers Tom and Dan O’Meara, who had already registered a point each from play, combined for the opening goal in the 17th minute, Tom taking a low shot that seemed to bounce awkwardly, deceiving Williams to reach the net.

Kilruane’s forwards failed to score from play in the first half, with Jerome Cahill tightly marked by Jason Quigley. Willie Cleary’s frees and a point from corner-back Aaron Morgan, who had the distinction of outscoring his marker, Tipperary panellist Willie Connors, kept the gap to five at the break, 1-9 to 0-7.

Whatever Liam O’Kelly said, Kilruane re-emerged inspired, landing their first six shots. McAdams was their first forward to score from play and he set up two more for Willie Cleary (free), after being cynically hauled down by Quigley when through on goal, and Darcy. He added another from a sideline cut to level the game for the first time in 37 minutes before Darcy put them ahead, 0-14 to 1-10.

McLoughney, perfect from his first six placed balls, suddenly was missing the target. He hit three frees wide, none of them easy, before Billy Seymour came on to take over free-taking duties.

But for all the depth of their panel, they had no response for 15 Kilruane men determined to run, or limp, through any obstacle to etch their names in history.

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: W Cleary (0-11, 10 frees); C Darcy (2-2); S McAdams (0-2, 1s/l); J Cleary, C Austin, M O’Neill, A Morgan, K O’Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kiladangan: B McLoughney (0-8, 5 frees, 1 65); T O’Meara (1-1); P Flynn (0-3); B Seymour (0-2 frees); T Gallagher, D O’Meara (0-1 each).

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS: P Williams; A Morgan (0-1), J Peters, Eoin Hogan; K Cahill, N O’Meara, J Cleary; C Austin, M O’Neill; W Cleary, S McAdams, K O’Kelly; T Cleary, J Cahill, C Darcy.

Subs: S Hennessy for Peters (48), B O’Meara for McAdams (60+1), J Peters for Austin (60+1-60+2, blood).

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; D Butler, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D Moran, A Flynn, D McGrath; T Gallagher, T O’Meara; S Hayes, J Gallagher, P Flynn; B McLoughney, D O’Meara, W Connors.

Subs: D Flannery for Moran (30+1), B Seymour for Connors (44), J Loughnane for T O’Meara (49), R Gleeson for Hayes (56), M Cleary for D O’Meara (60).

Referee: C Doyle (Silvermines).