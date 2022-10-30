Emphatic Enniskillen end 16-year wait to become Fermanagh champions 

Enniskillen 3-12 Erne Gaels 0-10

Enniskillen Gaels ended a 16-year wait to lift the New York Cup in emphatic fashion at Brewster Park on Sunday as they had 11 points to spare over Erne Gaels.

From the outset the Town club were up to the pitch required for a championship final and when they struck the first of their three goals after 15 minutes the signs were ominous.

It was a scrappy first five minutes as players found their feet, but Enniskillen settled the better when the impressive Callum Jones fired over.

A John Reihill free and a fine Neil McDermott point from play either side of an Ultan Kelm effort left it 0-03 to 0-01.

With 15 minutes played, Enniskillen won the ball at midfield and captain Richie O’Callaghan’s long ball found Reihill who drove along the end line before squaring to Conor McShea to gather and fire to the net, 1-03 to 0-01.

Another Jones score made it a six-point game however Kelm rattled over a desperately needed score after 20 minutes. Odhran Johnston followed this up for Erne Gaels when he fired over from the left-hand side off the outside of his boot.

Conor Watson pointed for Enniskillen before Love rattled the net from close range after decent build up play from McShea. He played in Aaron Nolan who popped the ball to Love five yards out.

Erne Gaels would have the final say of the half as a Ryan Lyons free would leave it 2-05 to 0-04 at the break.

Erne Gaels made two changes at half time to try and ignite a comeback but it was Enniskillen who started brightly.

They maintained their dominance at the start of the second half and had early points from Love and a Jones free while Aoghan Kelm and Lyons would land frees for Erne Gaels.

Further Enniskillen points from Reihill and Watson, who both fired over after Erne Gaels’ defence was ripped open, came before Love got his second goal of the game.

Nolan found Calum Jones who played in Love and the corner forward skinned his man and slotted home to make it 3-09 to 0-06.

Man of the match Brandon Horan and subs Ciaran Smith and Conor Kelly would hit the Enniskillen’s last scores over the remaining quarter.

For the Belleek side Ultan Kelm (2), Lyons and Jack McCann would score but they were well beaten on the day.

Scorers for Enniskillen Gaels: C Love (2-01); C McShea (1-00); C Jones (0-03, 1f); C Watson (0-02); J Reihill (0-02, 1f). B Horan, N McDermott, C Smith, C Kelly (all 0-01)

Scorers for Erne Gaels: R Lyons (0-04, 4f); U Kelm (0-03); J McCann, O Johnston both 0-01, A Kelm (0-01,1f)

Enniskillen Gaels: C Newman; J Tierney; A Nolan; J Ferguson; J Horan; J Cassidy; C Watson; B Horan; R O’Callaghan; N McDermott; C Jones; C McShea; C Love; R McDonnell; J Reihill. Subs: P Reihill for McDermott (37 mins); R Bogue for McDonnell (50 mins); R Beattie for Tierney (58 mins) C Smith for Watson (46 mins) C Kelly for Love (60 mins)

Erne Gaels: B Ryder; C Keown; P Ward; J McCann; U Kelm; B Mullin; O Kelm; M Óg McGarrigle; G McGloin; M Gilfeddar; R Lyons; A Kelm ; T McCaffrey O Johnston; B McCann. Subs: S Rooney for B McCann (h/t); S Mimnagh for Gilfeddar; D McCann for McGloin (41 mins); L Ryder for Johnston (45 mins)