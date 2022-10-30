Glory for East Kerry as Clifford's masterclass leaves Mid Kerry with no answers 

Glory for East Kerry as Clifford's masterclass leaves Mid Kerry with no answers 

NO STOPPING HIM: East Kerry's David Clifford celebrates after scoring a goal. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 16:39
Murt Murphy

East Kerry 1-16 Mid Kerry 0-10 

It was David Clifford, who else, who provided the coup de grace. 

With the Kerry final reaching the 45th minute, the newly-minted Footballer of the Year was right where you'd expect him to be as he finished a five-man move sparked by Jonathan Lyne and Paudie Clifford that left Mid Kerry in no doubt that there was no way back.

Clifford finished to trhe net with his cultured left foot and East Kerry were all but crowned. Darragh Roche and Clifford again added points and at 1-14 to 0-8, the inevitably of the destination of the Bishop Moynihan was never in doubt in front of a big crowd at the Austin Stack Park.

East Kerry dominated the opening half, winning the midfield battle as Mid Kerry’s kick-out strategy went awry winning only 3 of their own 13 kick-outs and East Kerry threatened to overrun the underdogs. Ruairi Murphy opened the East Kerry scoring in the fourth minute after a Darragh Roche assist. Then Paudie Clifford found his brother with a 50-meter pin-point pass and the Footballer of the Year split the posts. Two East Kerry wides followed before Paudie Clifford got his name on the score-sheet after Ruarí Murphy had cut through the Mid Kerry defence.

Mid Kerry eventually got going with points from Pa Kilkenny and Éanna O’Connor, scoring one each. East Kerry were only seven of 13 from the field despite being were on top all over the pitch. A Darragh Lyne point saw them lead 0-4 to 0-3 after 20 minutes before Fiachra Clifford converted a free.

But three David Clifford points, one each from Darragh Roche and Paudie Clifford saw East Kerry move 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at half time with Kieran Dennehy scoring two points for Mid Kerry.

East Kerry spurned a goal chance when Sean Coffey saved from James O’Donoghue but David Clifford, with two points, and one from Darragh Roche saw East Kerry move six clear. Then came Clifford's goal. There was indeed no way back for Mid Kerry though they never stopped trying with late points from Eanna O’Connor and Gavin O’Grady.

But with a 1-9 total including 1-6 from play, Clifford not only stole the show but once against proved that he is one the greatest footballers we have ever seen.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Clifford (1-9, 2 frees, 1mark), D Roche (0-3, 1f), P Clifford (0-2), D Lyne and R Murphy (0-1each).

Scorers for Mid Kerry: E O’Connor ( 0-3, 2fs), K Dennehy ( 1m) and F Clifford ( 2fs) 0-2 each, P Kilkenny , K Evans and G O’Grady ( 0-1 each) 

EAST KERRY: S Ryan (Rathmore): P Warren (Gneeveguilla), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); J Lyne (Killarney Legion), P Murphy (Rathmore), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); D Lyne (Killarney Legion), R Buckley (Listry); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), C Gammell (Killarney Legion); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), J O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion). Subs: P Darcy (Glenflesk) for R Murphy (50), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for J O’Donoghue (52), K Murphy (Kilcummin) for D Lyne (55), P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for J Lyne (55), N Donohue (Firies) for P Warren (56).

MID KERRY: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Wren (Milltown/Castlemaine), N Breen (Beaufort), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); E Clifford (Laune Rangers), M Breen (Beaufort), P Killkenny (Glenbeigh/Glen car); C McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), R Murphy (Beaufort); D Houlihan (Cromane), E O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), F Clifford (Laune Rangers).

Subs: S O’Brien (Beaufort) for D Houlihan (h/t), D Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) for R Murphy (h/t), G O’Grady (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for P Wrenn (43), G Hassett (Laune Rangers) for C McGillycuddy (50), C Teahan (Glenbeigh/ Glencar) for L Carey (56) 

Referee: B Griffin (Clounmacon)

