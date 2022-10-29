Tyrone SFC: Carrickmore rivalry gave Errigal Ciarán their identity

If one of the motivating factors for the formation of Errigal Ciaran was the precocious talent of Peter Canavan, then it can be argued that the glue that bonded the club together owed a lot to an intense rivalry with their neighbours, Carrickmore.

When the Errigal Accord eventually arrived in 1990 with the strands of St Ciaran’s Ballygawley and Glencull interwoven, they took just three years to win their first Tyrone Championship, following it up a couple of months later with an Ulster Club title.

But in their own backyard, the furnaces were burning whenever they would meet Carrickmore, the undisputed traditional powerhouses of Tyrone football who sit proudly at the top of the leaderboard with 15 O’Neill Cup wins.

No club has come close to the level of success of Errigal since their formation though, with seven titles in their 32 years.

Consider this. From 1994 to 2006, the two met in five county finals. Twice, in 2000 and 2006, the final went to a replay.

Errigal stopped Carrickmore completing their three-in-a-row in 1997 and 2006. Carrickmore had already dealt the same fate to Errigal in 1995.

With the two parish lines meeting at a narrow bridge on the Whitebridge Road and just ten miles separating the towns of Ballygawley and Carrickmore, the rivalry they shared gave Errigal their identity.

It’s well documented at this stage how Mickey Harte was at the heart of the initial split, and it was a theme he returned to at the tail end of 2020.

“Something used to be in my mind a lot of the time,” Harte explained.

“Back in the day, people used to say in football terms that there was ‘no such thing as a Ballygawley man.’ The inference was there was no sense of identity, no sense of purpose. That people didn’t have it just like Carrickmore would have it. Talk of a strong community that stood out.

“And that ultimately might have been said to jibe, or whatever. But you nearly felt there was an element of truth in it.”

Nowadays, it’s the children of the initial protagonists that get to renew that rivalry this Sunday in the Red Hand decider.

For example, Cathal McAnenly was the long-time goalkeeper back then, now it’s his son Darragh between the sticks.

“Every game you went out to play was competitive but it transpired that Carrickmore and Errigal seemed to be meeting each other. The more times you meet somebody, it lends itself to the rivalry. I’m not totally sure about the word rivalry, but it was certainly competitive anyway,” says McAnenly.

“You respected them. On any given day, we had belief in our own abilities. And they would have done likewise. But we never feared anyone we ever went out to play.”

You have a plethora of Canavans, Hartes, Munroes and McGarritys who are continuing the rivalry into the second generation.

“It’s sport, it’s competitive but you have to get on with your life. Plenty of good friendships were formed out of it too,” says McAnenly.

He himself hooked up with Raymond Munroe to manage the Tyrone minors to three Ulster and two All-Ireland titles from 2008 to 2010.

Munroe was one of Carrickmore’s greatest servants. He played full back with distinction for club and county. In 1999, when they couldn’t get a manager, he took on the role and led them to the Championship against Killyclogher, losing in the decider the following year to, well, Errigal after a replay.

When Carrickmore snagged John Brennan to manage them in 2001, Munroe went to play a little reserve ball, but was tempted back to the seniors with the prospect of playing full-forward.

In between the semi-final and final against Errigal, he found himself marooned in Florida on a family holiday when 9/11 occurred. He spent days in airports before he could eventually get himself and family back home.

By the time he landed back in Belfast, there was a fast car to take him directly to the county final. He ran into the changing room just as the team emerged for the second half.

When he eventually came on, the roar in the crowd told them it was going to be Carrickmore’s day, against their neighbours.

“I ran on to the referee and gave him the slip,” Munroe says now.

“As I was running up to full-forward, I passed Brian Gormley and told him, ‘Here, the legs are already gone on me.’

“We were 33 hours on the go without sleeping. The whole adrenalin just wore off as I was about to go on.” Come 4.15pm on Sunday, all the memories will flood back along with the adrenalin as one of the great rivalries is resumed.