Weekend previews: Moycullen seeking second Galway title in three years

SATURDAY

Limerick Premier IHC Final Bruff v Monaleen, Kilmallock 3pm

Relegated from the senior ranks last season, Monaleen are closing in on an immediate return to the top tier. The 2016 premier intermediate winners topped this season's group and, notably, beat Bruff in Round 4 though only by a single point, 0-24 to 2-17. Monaleen took care of Effin in the semi-finals while Bruff beat Newcastlewest by a point. Bruff contain several players, including Limerick star Sean Finn, who experienced defeat to Garryspillane in the 2018 final.

Verdict: Monaleen

SUNDAY

Clare SFC final: Éire Óg Ennis v Ennistymon, Cusack Park, 2pm

A senior double is off the table for the Éire Óg club after last weekend but retaining their football title would still represent a landmark achievement. The Ennis men were dominant in the semi-final, holding Corofin scoreless for the second half of that contest and winning by 1-11 to 0-3. Ennistymon, who beat Kilmurry Ibrickane on penalties to reach just their third final, have never won the senior championship and lost by four points when the teams last met in the 2021 quarter-finals.

Verdict: Éire Óg Ennis

Fermanagh SFC final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels, Enniskillen, 2.30pm

An unplayable Brewster Park pitch forced a seven-day delay to this one. It remains a tough game to call with Enniskillen Gaels buoyed by their dogged semi-final defeat of holders and 2021 Ulster club runners-up Derrygonnelly Harps, who beat Enniskillen well in last year's showpiece. They haven't won this title since 2006 while their Belleek opponents last claimed it in 1981. Erne Gaels took the longer route through the championship, requiring a quarter-final win over Roslea before edging out Kinawley by a point.

Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels

Galway SFC final: Salthill Knocknacarra v Moycullen, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm

A golden era of sorts for Moycullen who are chasing a second title in three seasons. They took out holders Mountbellew/Moylough in the championship's last four, thanks in part to a goal from county captain Sean Kelly. Colleagues Dessie Conneely, Owen Gallagher and Paul Kelly also made July's All-Ireland final Galway panel. Rob Finnerty and Tomo Culhane scored heavily for 2012 winners Salthill, apparently rejuvenated under the old maestro John O'Mahony, in their semi-final defeat of Annaghdown.

Verdict: Moycullen

Galway SHC quarter-finals: Sarsfields vs Portumna, Ballinasloe, 12.15

After topping their Senior B group, in-form Portumna overcame Craughwell in a preliminary quarter-final thanks in the main to 1-8 from Joe Canning. Nephew Jack is a big influence too though 2015 champions Sarsfields, second in their Senior A group, look the safer bet.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Loughrea vs Turloughmore, Ballinasloe, 2pm

Five wins from five in their group has marked Loughrea out as favourites though Turloughmore overcame terrible conditions to see off 14-man Oranmore Maree by nine points in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Verdict: Loughrea

Leitrim SHC final: Carrick Hurling v Cluanin lomaint, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

A repeat of the last six Leitrim deciders. Cluanin Iomaint - the Glencar/Manorhamilton side - won last year's final by a point but lost the previous four. The 2020 final went to extra-time.

Verdict: Carrick Hurling

Limerick SHC final: Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4.15pm (Live TG4)

With resurfacing works completed, the TUS Gaelic Grounds will reopen for this repeat of the 2017 decider. Na Piarsaigh, chasing a seventh title, with their previous six won between 2011 and 2020, edged that 2017 decider by five points. They won a 2019 semi-final by the same margin. They're favourites again thanks in part to a 17-point semi-final demolition of South Liberties, reigning champions Kilmallock just about overcoming Doon. When these sides met in Group 1 back in August, a Kevin Downes inspired Na Piarsaigh won a thriller by a point. The winners will play Ballygunner or the Tipperary champions in Munster on November 20.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Mayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites v Westport, Castlebar, 2.30pm

Set aside Ballina's 36 previous titles, compared to Westport's none, and this is actually a finely balanced encounter. Lee Keegan's Westport, without injured Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin, conjured a dramatic late Shane Scott goal to defeat Castlebar last time out. They've looked cautious throughout the campaign and Ballina certainly possess the more significant goal threat, scoring 14 in five games. Ballina put three beyond Ballintubber in the semi-finals. Mayo and Ballina defender Padraig O'Hora was sent off in that game but is available for the final.

Verdict: Ballina Stephenites

Mayo JAFC final: Cill Chomain v Islandeady, Castlebar, 12.30

Beaten in last year's final, Cill Chomain overcame Tourmakeady in this season's quarter-finals before taking out Killala on a wet and wild day in Ballina after extra-time. Islandeady narrowly dispatched Shrule-Glencorrib.

Verdict: Cill Chomain

Tipperary SHC final, replay: Kilruane MacDonaghs v Kiladangan, FBD Semple Stadium, 3pm

The two north Tipp clubs will do it all again after last Sunday's 1-21 to 2-18 draw. Willie Cleary's 10th point of the afternoon for Kilruane MacDonaghs secured the stalemate, shortly after Bryan McLoughney had put Kiladangan one ahead. The dubious reward for the winner is a seven-day turnaround to a Munster club quarter-final clash with provincial and All-Ireland holders Ballygunner. Kilruane, in a first final since 1986 and leaning heavily on two-goal ace Jerome Cahill, will hope to have learned more from the drawn encounter.

Verdict: Kilruane MacDonaghs

Tipperary IHC final: Lorrha v Moneygall, FBD Semple Stadium, 1pm

Like the senior final, a meeting of two north clubs and Lorrha approach the day in buoyant mood after hammering Drom-Inch 3-27 to 1-6. Moneygall had three points to spare against Skeheenarinky

Verdict: Lorrha