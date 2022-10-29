GAA Talking Points: East Kerry closing in on Ballyhale Shamrocks for star power

All-Stars gone East

The All-Stars night every year always throws up decisions for players involved in a county final less than 48 hours later – to go or not to go. Planning is invariably involved. If a player who has already been to the awards multiple times finds out he’s not getting an award, even if they’re only supposed to know on the night, the decision is easy to make – play it safe, stay at home. For someone nominated for the first time and knowing they may never be there again, the decision is more straightforward. Go. Just don’t cut loose.

In the past, there were always tales of what some players got up to when they probably should have been minding themselves better ahead of a big club game. One year, before a provincial club final, a player met his team-mate on his way back from having his official photograph taken the following morning. The player, who had gone to bed early, was impressed with his team-mate, who showed up for the photograph before him. That was easy. The teammate had never gone to bed. And he still went out the following day and played a stormer.

The environment is different now. Players are less likely to cut loose on such a special night ahead of a big game, but the timing of the awards still makes it more awkward than some hurlers and footballers would like. A number of players who were up for awards on Friday night are playing county finals on Sunday. Some of those players knew they weren’t getting an award but no other team involved at the weekend received more awards than East Kerry, who bagged three – David and Paudie Clifford and Shane Ryan.

Apart from Ballyhale Shamrocks, who currently have ten All-Stars in their team, the only side who equal, or come anywhere close to the Shamrocks, are East Kerry, who also have ten All-Stars; David Clifford (4), Paudie Clifford (2), James O’Donoghue (2), Paul Murphy (1) and Shane Ryan (1).

The single biggest difference between East Kerry and every other side chasing a county, provincial or All-Ireland title though, is that their journey stops on Sunday (unless there is a replay), irrespective of their result against Mid-Kerry, as divisional sides don’t play in Munster or the All-Ireland.

Ironically, when that rule didn’t apply, East Kerry were the first team to win the All-Ireland club title in 1971. In the Munster final on St Patrick’s Day that year, East Kerry beat another divisional side, Muskerry from Cork.

On paper, East Kerry look the best club team in the country. They have 11 All-Ireland senior medals in their squad, while 14 of their starting 15 have an All-Ireland medal at either senior, junior or minor.

Similar to Ballyhale, East Kerry also have Hall-of-Fame players, or players with that potential. Ballyhale have a former Hurler-of-the-Year (TJ Reid) and two former Young Hurler-of-the-Year recipients – Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody (who won it twice). East Kerry have two Footballer-of-the-Year winners – David Clifford and O’Donoghue, while Clifford also bagged two Young Footballer-of-the-Year awards.

Ballyhale are completely unique in that the most successful club side in history, with eight All-Irelands, have only 348 members, 177 playing members and just 11 teams. As a comparison, Kilmacud Crokes – who are favourites for the All-Ireland football title - have 5000 members, 2900 playing members and 150 teams.

Kilmacud may have two of the best footballers in the country in Shane Walsh and Paul Mannion, but they’d still do well to beat East Kerry. In any case, that match-up will never happen. For now, East Kerry’s only concern is to try and beat Mid-Kerry on Sunday.

Old rivals renew hostilities

Once again, the curse struck. This time, it was Dromore’s turn. When Errigal Ciarán turned them over in the Tyrone semi-final two weeks ago, it ensured that the county champions once again failed to retain their title, a streak that is now running for 17 years.

Tyrone has been an absolute bearpit in that time. In the last ten years alone, there have been eight different champions. The last time a team retained the championship was in 2005 when Carrickmore beat Omagh St Enda’s by one point. A year later, when they were going for three in-a-row, Errigal Ciarán turned them over after a replay.

It’s a different time now, but back then, Carrickmore and Errigal had a stranglehold on the Tyrone championship, sharing 12 (six each) of the 14 titles between 1993 and 2006. They only met in four finals during that period but they were both the standard the other had to reach and surpass. And the rivalry was ferocious.

At times, it boiled over. A mass brawl at the end of the 2009 Division One league final, a game in which seven players were sent off, resulted in a total of 15 recommended suspensions.

Yet tensions cooled as both sides were no longer duelling it out as the top two teams. Carrickmore still top the roll of honour with 21 titles but their last crown was back in 2005. They did reach three finals in the last decade but lost each one, with all three narrow defeats.

Errigal Ciarán’s wait hasn’t been as long but a ten-year hiatus is still seen as a huge famine for a club with their talent. Similar to Carrickmore, they’ve tasted their share of heartbreak too, losing finals in 2017 and 2019 by just one score.

Carrickmore still have some hardened experience on their panel, including Martin Penrose, Conor Gormley and Mark Donnelly, but both of these teams have been heavily defined by exciting waves of young talent which have come on stream in recent years.

Errigal may have the bigger names and more X-factor players but Carrickmore announced their intent for 2022 as early as last year when winning the Division 1 league title. Carrickmore lost the championship quarter-final to Coalisland but Errigal’s subsequent one-point defeat to Coalisland in the semi-final was even harder to stomach as they conceded three late goals.

The pain was even more acute as it was a similar pattern from the previous year’s semi-final against Dungannon when Errigal relinquished a three-point lead in the second half of extra-time before losing the match with the last kick to a Ciaran Barker converted ’45.

Errigal have been accused of not being able to close out tight games – even though all the games in Tyrone are always tight – but they have shown something different this year. After beating Moy and Dungannon by an average of five points, they edged a dogfight against Dromore by one point.

The scoring charge is being led by Darragh and Ruari Canavan, who have scored 1-17 between them, 1-11 from play, in their last two games. When these sides last met in the final in 2006, Oliver McVeigh took a brilliant photo afterwards of captain Peter Canavan and his son Darragh with the cup.

It’s taken a generation for the clubs to renew their rivalry again in finals. Suddenly, it will seem like the old times again.

Ballina and Westport eye glorious opportunity

In the dying moments of the Westport-Castlebar Mitchels Mayo semi-final two weeks ago, the Mitchels were holding on to a two-point lead when Westport came raiding desperately for the goal they needed to win the game. It didn’t look likely. The Mitchels had 13 players inside the 13-metre line but Shane Scott somehow got off the shot which crashed to the net. There wasn’t even time for the kickout as Westport advanced to their first county final since 1991.

After being serious contenders over the previous couple of years, but having lost poorly in the last two semi-finals, Westport have been under huge pressure all year. They didn’t need it to be pretty in the semi-final – they just needed to get over the line and into a final. That pressure has been obvious throughout this season as they have been playing with much more caution.

The 1-11 they hit in that game has mirrored their average of 14 points in this championship, which is in stark contrast to tomorrow’s final opponents, Ballina Stephenites, who have averaged 22 points. They’ve been playing brilliant attractive football and scoring goals for fun. In the semi-final, they hit Ballintubber for three green flags.

Although Westport are chasing history and Ballina are trying to end a 15-year famine, there is serious inter-county talent and pedigree on both sides; David Clarke, Padraig O’Hora, Evan Regan, Frank Irwin (Ballina); Lee Keegan, Kevin Keane, Rory Brickenden, Fionn McDonagh, Mark Moran, Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport).

The quality doesn’t just end there. Sam Callinan (Ballina) played in the league this year while Mikey Murray (also Ballina) played under James Horan in 2019. Oisin McLaughlin (older brother of Eoghan) and Niall McManamon have been called into the Mayo squad in recent weeks, while Ballina’s Dylan Thornton and Conor McStay (Kevin’s nephew) are also probably in line for call-ups.

Westport goalkeeper Paddy O’Malley played in the All-Ireland U-20 final in 2018 and the FBD League the following winter before going on to play for Roscommon. Ballina’s Ciaran Treacy, who is in Dubai but who is still listed as part of the panel, scored a late goal for Mayo in the 2019 league final against Kerry.

David Clarke is likely to be the only Ballina starter with a Mayo senior title but David O’Mahoney and Ciaran Sweeney also have county medals from 2007. Ballina are looking to win their 37th title. Westport are seeking their first.

Something has to give.