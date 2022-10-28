Nemo v Barrs tops the bill of Cork football final double header

FALL BACK: Nemo Rangers supporters Saoirse and Rose O'Brien with Quin O'Brien and Saoirse McKenna of St Finbarr's at Bunscoil Chríost Rí reminding everyone that the clocks go back this weekend and the Cork County Senior Football Final begins at 4pm on Sunday. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 12:35

There's a lot on the line this weekend at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

And Examiner Sport subscribers will have a front row seat, once again, as the drama unfolds. 

The Irish Examiner will stream live coverage of the big Cork city derby between champions St Finbarr's and southside rivals Nemo Rangers in the Cork Premier SFC final. 

Nemo are gunning for another title to mark their 100th year. 

While the Togher outfit are looking to complete a Senior Championship double after the hurling final win over Blackrock two weeks ago. 

Patrick Mulcahy will be in the gantry, flanked by John Hayes and Tony Davis.

That mouth-watering game will be preceded at 2pm by the Senior A final between perennial nearly men St Michael's and John Fintan Daly's Knocknagree. 

Liam Aherne will call the action alonside co comms Colm O'Neill and Brian Cuthbert.

Make sure you're online early to enjoy all our build up. 

We'll broadcast a day-long spectacular from just after 1pm with the build-up to both games and will continue on air with all the post-match reaction to the Barrs-Nemo decider. 

