Watch: Nemo legends and local schoolkids show their support ahead of Barrs showdown

Nemo will look to mark their centenary year with another senior football title this weekend.
Their old rivals St Finbarr's -- themselves chasing a landmark double -- stand in their way.
Examiner Sport's Therese O'Callaghan and Dan Linehan visited Bunscoil Chríost Rí, and Coláiste Chríost Rí where club legends Colin Corkery, Steven O’Brien and Billy Morgan gave their thoughts ahead of the showpiece.
