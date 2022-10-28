Watch: Nemo legends and local schoolkids show their support ahead of Barrs showdown

Billy Morgan, Steven O'Brien and Colin Corkery give their thoughts ahead of the Cork county final.
Watch: Nemo legends and local schoolkids show their support ahead of Barrs showdown

GENERATION GAME: Caidan and Billy Morgan. 

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 13:02
Adrian Russell

Nemo will look to mark their centenary year with another senior football title this weekend. 

Their old rivals St Finbarr's -- themselves chasing a landmark double -- stand in their way. 

Examiner Sport's Therese O'Callaghan and Dan Linehan visited Bunscoil Chríost Rí, and Coláiste Chríost Rí where club legends Colin Corkery, Steven O’Brien and Billy Morgan gave their thoughts ahead of the showpiece. 

Watch St Finbarr's v Nemo in the biggest day in Cork football from 1pm on Sunday. Our five-hour broadcast -- including the Senior A football decider at 2pm -- is all part of the bundle available to existing Irish Examiner subscribers - a special price of €5 per month. The Cork football finals double bill is also available to pay-per-view customers on the day for €12.

Learn more and log in here.

More in this section

Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland - Tyrone County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Tyrone SFC: Harte and O’Donnell bid to restore Errigal to top
Tony Davis: 'Football is tolerated in a lot of Cork clubs and that’s being nice' Tony Davis: 'Football is tolerated in a lot of Cork clubs and that’s being nice'
Ian Maguire insists Barrs not dwelling on poor record against Nemo Ian Maguire insists Barrs not dwelling on poor record against Nemo
<p>The musicians of the Barrack Street Band too showed no little technical ability and fortitude in performing their traditional duties before throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Marching on the double? The Barrack Street Band ready to play whatever the conditions 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s