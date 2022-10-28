Twenty-five years on, Beara are still looking after their own

The Beara team bus, much like 25 years ago, will depart Castletownbere at 9am on county final Sunday.

The destination, the same as 25 years ago, is Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mind you, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is not their sole destination for this latest visit up to the city on county final Sunday. Once the Beara boys have done their spot of waving at half-time during Barrs-Nemo, they’ll retire to Flannery’s Bar on Glasheen Road for a spot of reminiscing and mineral refreshments.

To borrow the sentiments of centre-forward Alan O’Regan, “God help the people that will be going back down on the bus to Castletownbere at 10, 11, or 12 o’clock that night”.

That’s if the bus even goes back west at all on Sunday night.

“There’ll be plenty of bed and board from players based in and around the city,” O’Regan adds, by way of half invitation to former teammates.

“What’s certain is that it will be an enjoyable day.”

Sunday should have been the first getting back together of the Beara band since their team holiday to Benalmadena in the months after the division’s 1997 Cork football final replay win.

But life, as is its wont, has a way of sticking its nose in where it’s not wanted. Life and the curveballs it has a tendency to pull from its pocket brought forward the Beara 25-year reunion.

It was some time in 2020 when Beara’s 1997 county championship winning manager Donal O’Sullivan heard of Padraig Crowley’s tumour diagnosis. The latter served ably between the sticks on the former’s all-conquering divisional team.

Crowley underwent surgery to tackle the initial tumour. But a more recent prognosis, after a second surgery, has not been positive. The 50-year-old is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy.

Donal made contact with Padraig and the pair met. He went back and met him a second time, accompanied on this occasion by 1997 Beara captain Ollie Rua O’Sullivan.

“We told him the group wanted to do something for him and his family. When you share a special bond, as we do through Beara football, you want to try and help in some way,” explained Donal.

Crowley made three crucial saves in the second-half of Beara’s ‘97 county quarter-final win over Na Piarsaigh. The Castletownbere shot stopper did his bit for the division. Now it was time for the division to do their bit for him.

A committee was formed earlier this year and a fundraising drive kickstarted to support the future educational needs of Padraig and his wife Gemma’s two kids, James (eight) and Molly (four).

In the middle of last month, a golf classic was held in Castletownbere. 90 teams played in an event that commanded over 300 sponsors. There was hardly a club in Cork who didn’t send down a team or a cheque.

The centrepiece of the golf classic was the team reunion on the Saturday evening. Each player and management member from the ‘97 set-up was presented with a red Beara jacket and tie.

A jacket and tie were also presented to Beara stalwart Con Paddy O’Sullivan. The 84-year-old Urhan native, who was part of the 1967 Beara county winning team, has fundraised over €2,000 in ticket sales for the raffle that will take place the weekend after next. The weekend after next is also the closing date for their ‘lowest golf bid auction’ that can be accessed through the Beara website.

The vast majority of the 1997 team - Crowley included - were in attendance at the reunion. The few absentees couldn’t be helped. Among them was Brendan Jer O’Sullivan, an 18-year-old corner-forward in his debut Beara season back in ‘97. The former Cork footballer has since set up camp in Saudi Arabia. Andrew Mullins is in New Jersey. Liam Hanley is in New York.

Raffle ticket sales, their former manager proudly declares, are going strong in Saudi and on stateside.

“Padraig is what brought everyone back together,” O’Sullivan continued. “The whole fundraising effort and that night at the golf club has solidified the team’s bond.”

The reunion went on into the wee hours. Singers, songs, and stories were in no short supply.

“Prior to the golf outing, I hadn’t met Paul Hanley (midfield in 97) in 15 years,” said Alan O’Regan, one of seven U21s who featured in the 1-10 to 1-7 replay win over Castlehaven.

“Your lives go in different directions after you finish playing. It was great to see all the different faces that night. Great to catch up. Next week, it will be all over, so it is good to have that engagement and connection.”

Also in attendance at the reunion and also presented with a red jacket was Mary O’Sullivan. Mary is mother to the late John ‘Lock’ O’Sullivan from Adrigole, a member of the 97 Beara panel. He passed away in November 2002 aged just 26.

In 2012, O’Regan, in the colours of Castletownbere, took hold of the county intermediate championship cup named after his late Beara teammate.

“To win the John ‘Lock’ Cup was a special moment. The following day, we were out in Adrigole at his mum and dad’s, Mary and Michael’s, with the Cup.

“John’s only sister, Marie, is coming from England to be present at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. Mary will be there too. It is lovely for them to have his memory interwoven into these occasions.”

The Beara family never forgets any of its own. Never.