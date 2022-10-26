Roscommon confirm Burke as new football manager 

The full managerial picture for the 2023 championship season was finally completed tonight when Roscommon confirmed Davy Burke as their new senior football supremo putting an end to months of speculation and rumour since Anthony Cunningham stepped down exactly 12 weeks previously.

The announcement was made at a specially convened meeting of the Roscommon County board, where Burke was unanimously ratified by club delegates.

“It was a long process to come up with the best man to manage Roscommon, and we believe we’ve found that” said county board chairman Brian Carroll at the meeting, after which he confirmed that Mark McHugh of Donegal would join the management team in a coaching role.

“Roscommon GAA are absolutely delighted with the appointment. Davy Burke is a young enthusiastic manager who has gained much experience in his managerial career through club, college and county. We will confirm additional members of the backroom ticket in the coming weeks, but we’re delighted to bring Mark on board. He’s a young man with immense enthusiasm and energy, just like Davy, and we feel they’re a great fit for Roscommon football right now”.

Burke, a native of the Confey club in Kildare, had his playing career cut short by injury but sprung to prominence when he managed Kildare to victory in the 2018 All-Ireland U-20 football championship. He also enjoyed success with Maynooth University in the Sigerson Cup and with Sarsfields in the Kildare senior championship, before becoming the youngest senior intercounty manager when he was appointed Wicklow manager in September 2019, shortly before his 32nd birthday.

He had two seasons in charge of Wicklow, departing the role in August of 2021.

The appointment brings to an end months of speculation, during which time Offaly’s Pat Flanagan, Bernard Flynn of Meath, Roscommon native and current Moycullen manager Don Connellan and Ballymun boss and former Westmeath senior manager Brendan Hackett were all believed to have spoken to Roscommon GAA officials with regard to the role.

Roscommon will play Division One football in 2023, following their victory in Division Two of the Allianz League earlier this year, but they were handed a ferociously tough draw in the 2023 Connacht championship when they were drawn out alongside Mayo in the quarter-final, with Mayo managed by former Roscommon boss Kevin McStay.