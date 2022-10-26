Ugly scenes mar De La Salle win over Mhainistir Thuaidh

De La Salle College 1-17

Ugly scenes on the sideline marred Wednesday's Harty Cup clash between De La Salle College and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh in Dungarvan.

With eight minutes left, a scuffle broke out involving mentors, players and substitutes from both sides. One player required attention for a head injury.

Referee Thomas Walsh then called all 30 players into the middle of the field and pleaded with them to keep their discipline.

"Please play the game of hurling for the last 10 minutes," he said. Those 10 minutes passed off without incident and the game was completed.

Walsh didn't have any linesmen or umpires to assist him for this game. The Waterford whistler had to deal with several off-the-ball incidents. He issued six yellow cards and a red and moved the ball forward four times for dissent.

In the game itself, Waterford minor Jack Twomey scored 1-7 as De La Salle secured their first win of the campaign. Donnacha Fitzpatrick, Conor Keane, Aaron O'Neill and Colm Hartley also played big parts. Cork minor Ross Ó Súilleabháin slotted eight frees for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire.

Wind assisted De La Salle led 1-8 to 0-5 at the break. Twomey fired low and hard to the net on 27 minutes after Hartley supplied him. The number nine delivered 1-4 in the first half for Dermot Dooley's side including a wonderful point off the hurley. Corner back Donnacha Fitzpatrick rifled over a huge effort from his own half. Hartley, David Leavey and Rory Wymberry also raised white flags.

Ó Súilleabháin scored all five points for the Cork school. He hit over a miraculous free into the teeth of the wind from his own 65.

Points from Hartley, Twomey and O'Neill moved De La Salle nine ahead early in the second half. On 41 minutes, Colm Ó Riagáin forced the ball over the line for a Gaelcholáiste goal after Pierce Kennedy brought down a point attempt from Ó Súilleabháin (1-12 to 1-7).

Thomas Walsh flashed a straight red card to Jonathan Ó Ciarubháin for an off-the-ball incident before those unsavoury scenes on the sideline which nearly resulted in the game being abandoned.

Scorers for De La Salle College: J Twomey 1-7 (6fs), C Hartley 0-4 (3fs), D Leavey 0-2, D Fitzpatrick, R Wymberry, A O'Neill, C Keane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: R Ó Súilleabháin 0-8 (8fs), C Ó Riagáin 1-0.

De La Salle College: P Kennedy (Ballygunner); D Fitzpatrick (Ballygunner), C O'Keeffe (Ballygunner), D Williams (Kilmacow); C Murphy (Ballygunner), C Keane (De La Salle), C O'Sullivan (Ballygunner); A O'Neill (Ballygunner), J Twomey (De La Salle); C Hartley (Ballygunner), R Wymberry (De La Salle), B Flynn (Erins Own); C Carroll (Roanmore), D Nolan (Ballygunner), D Leavey (Ballygunner).

Subs: R Doherty (Mooncoin) for Carroll (39), J O'Neill (Kilmacow) for Nolan (46), J Mitchell (De La Salle) for Murphy (62).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: M Gayfer (Glen Rovers); C Ó Maonaigh (Na Piarsaigh), P Hosford (Na Piarsaigh), K Ó Gealbháin (Na Piarsaigh); E Ó Súilleabháin (Glen Rovers), C Mac Uidhir (Glen Rovers), S Ó Scannláin (Na Piarsaigh); SP Cúc (Na Piarsaigh), R Ó Súilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh); J Ó Ciarubháin (Glen Rovers), M Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó Maoileoin (Mayfield); J Ó hÉigeartaigh (Whitechurch), C Ó Néill (St Vincent’s), C Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill).

Subs: D Ó Dochartaigh (Na Piarsaigh) for Cúc (HT), L Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh) for Ó Néill (43), C Ó hUiginn (Na Piarsaigh) for Ó Maoileoin (61).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)