The two Robbies sketch a way forward for dominant Thurles

Thurles CBS 2-17 Our Lady's, Templemore 0-10

The two Robbies show topped the bill for Thurles CBS as Robbie Ryan (1-5) and Robbie Stapleton (1-4) combined for 2-9 in this Harty Cup Tipperary derby.

Their 13-point victory over Our Lady’s, Templemore, secured a quarter-final spot for Thurles with a game to spare. For Templemore, Jamie Ormond’s seemingly innocuous stoppage-time free ensured a draw – as well as a win – in their final game against Rochestown College would be enough to progress on points difference (+2 to Roco’s +1).

In a game that started and ended in a downpour at The Ragg, there was little to separate the teams after 23 minutes; four points and four wides apiece. But Thurles put 2-2 on their rivals from there to the half; Ryan’s pointed frees followed by a Stapleton goal to cap a fine move coordinated by James Doyle. Then Ryan, with the last puck of the half, dropped a free short only to see it fumbled across the line.

It was Thurles’s distribution of the sliotar, despite the sodden conditions, which was most noteworthy, with frees from deep worked down the wings for scores. Centre-back Jim Ryan orchestrated play while marking danger-man Ormond, ably assisted by Stephen Walsh, Tommy Maher, and Kieran Purcell, as Aidan Stakelum and Joe Egan sniped points from out wide.

Thurles, who have Pádraic Maher involved in their management, added 11 points in the second half to Templemore’s six, including six in a row between the 50th and 56th minutes. Subs Darragh Kelly and Bill Flanagan made an impact but it was Stapleton, in particular, who came alive in a more central role. He was involved in all of Thurles’s final four points, scoring three, including a fabulous finale: blocking a short free, controlling, and striking the sliotar over from halfway without taking it into his hand.

Paddy Phelan, always battling, scored five of Templemore’s second-half tally, while Conor Gleeson had a fine game in defence.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: R Ryan (1-5, 1-3 frees); R Stapleton (1-4); J Egan, A Stakelum (0-2 each); J Ryan (free), T Maher (free), J Lahart, D Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Our Lady's: P Phelan (0-6, 5 frees); J Ormond (0-2 frees); N Walsh, C Guilfoyle (0-1 each).

THURLES CBS: E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); K Purcell (Dúrlas Óg), E Ralph (Dúrlas Óg), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); S Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), J Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), E O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney); T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), J Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill); A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), D Rossiter (Dúrlas Óg), J Egan (Moycarkey-Borris); R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: D Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarthy) for Rossiter (47), B Flanagan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Doyle (52), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Ralph (55), L Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Maher (56), P McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Lahart (56).

OUR LADY'S: A Devaney (Borris-Ileigh); C Gleeson (Drom-Inch), J Bergin (JK Brackens), E Kennedy (Drom-Inch); J Ryan (JK Brackens), E Larkin (Roscrea), N Delaney (JK Brackens); P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane), T Corcoran (JK Brackens); N Walsh (JK Brackens), J Ormond (JK Brackens), M Cahill (JK Brackens); C Guilfoyle (Moyne-Templetuohy), J McMahon (Roscrea), D McAllister (Drom-Inch).

Subs: C Cahill (Drom-Inch) for McMahon (39), C Fleming (Moneygall) for McAllister (57).

Referee: P Kelly (Ballinahinch).