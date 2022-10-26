Christians seal Harty progress with big win over Nenagh CBS

A goal from Mark O’Dwyer straight from the restart placed the Cork school in a very strong position
Christians seal Harty progress with big win over Nenagh CBS

 

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 15:53
Therese O’Callaghan

Harty Cup: CBC Cork 2-19 Nenagh CBS 1-11 

CBC Cork secured their place in the quarter-final of the TUS Dr Harty Cup with an 11-point win over Nenagh CBS in Ballyagran. This second round was ultimately decided in a wind- and rain-assisted opening half, after which they led 0-15 to 0-5.

Plus, there was a goal from Mark O’Dwyer straight from the restart, which placed the Cork school in a very strong position, and now they sit top of Group A on full points.

That said, Nenagh CBS clawed their way back to within six points in the second half - mainly through full-forward Darragh McCarthy - but they didn’t have the same overall threat as their opponents.

After the sides were tied 0-4 apiece, CBC laid down a marker in the second quarter when they outscored Nenagh CBS 11 points to one. They picked off points at will, with David Cremin on the scoresheet five times.

Defensively, they played with great confidence - conceding just one point from play in the opening 30 minutes.

O’Dwyer’s green flag, which was scored after a determined run along the end line, while an important score, was CBC’s only flag for almost 20 minutes of the second half.

Nenagh CBS, meanwhile, struck an unanswered 1-4 - the goal a fine individual piece of work from Jack Mulcahy after he collected Conor Cooney’s delivery.

With 10 minutes remaining, CBC held a 1-16 to 1-10 advantage.

They quickly killed off the game, adding 1-3 to their tally. A shot from Cremin, which dipped into the far corner of the net as the match entered stoppages, comfortably seeing them home.

Nenagh CBS meet Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh in their final group game. They need to win this, but they will also be hoping that other results and scoring difference go their way.

Scores for CBC: D Cremin (1-6), M Finn (0-7, 0-4 frees), M O’Dwyer (1-2, 0-1 free), P Lehane, G O’Shea, F Heffernan and R Cummins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nenagh CBS: D McCarthy (0-10, 0-8 frees), J Mulcahy (1-0), A Hall (0-1).

CBC: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erin’s Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); B Kingston (Mallow), J Casey (Erin’s Own), P O’Shea (Erin’s Own); M Finn (Midleton, Capt), P Lehane (Na Piarsaigh); G O’Shea (Douglas), E O’Sullivan (Mayfield), D Cremin (Midleton); M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), F Heffernan (Mallow), R Cummins (Russell Rovers).

Subs: C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for F Heffernan (45), T Buckley (Blarney) for E O’Sullivan (49), S O’Driscoll (Aghada) for G O’Shea (57), J Hartnett (Douglas) for R Cummins (58), R Hurley (Sarsfields) for D Browne (62).

NENAGH CBS: C Hogan (Toomevara); E Meagher (Portroe), J McGrath (Kiladangan), C Bailey (Silvermines), M Ryan (Burgess), C Connolly (Nenagh Éire Óg), K Rice (Nenagh Éire Óg); J O’Callaghan (Portroe, Capt), C Foley (Borrisokane); J O’Meara (Kiladangan), K Grace (Burgess), C Cooney (Burgess); J Mulcahy (Kilruane McDonaghs), D McCarthy (Toomevara), A Hall (Toomevara).

Subs: M Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg) for M Ryan, J Doran (Toomevara) for K Rice (30), F McIntyre (Nenagh Éire Óg) for C Foley (35), C Tracey (Silvermines) for J O’Meara (40), A O’Connor (Nenagh Éire Óg) for J McGrath (56 inj).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).

More in this section

Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz GAA Hurling National League Division 1 Round 3 Hallahan helps Rochestown keep quarter-final charge on track
Orlagh Farmer 25/10/2022 'Long way to go' on equal rights for female players, insists Cork star Farmer
Sciath na Scol glory for Bartlemy and Curraglass  Sciath na Scol glory for Bartlemy and Curraglass 
<p>Ardscoil Rís will qualify for the quarters with a win or draw against St Flannan’s next month. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE</p>

Late Gleeson goal clinches win for Ardscoil Rís

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.303 s