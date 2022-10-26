Christians seal Harty progress with big win over Nenagh CBS

Harty Cup: CBC Cork 2-19 Nenagh CBS 1-11

CBC Cork secured their place in the quarter-final of the TUS Dr Harty Cup with an 11-point win over Nenagh CBS in Ballyagran. This second round was ultimately decided in a wind- and rain-assisted opening half, after which they led 0-15 to 0-5.

Plus, there was a goal from Mark O’Dwyer straight from the restart, which placed the Cork school in a very strong position, and now they sit top of Group A on full points.

That said, Nenagh CBS clawed their way back to within six points in the second half - mainly through full-forward Darragh McCarthy - but they didn’t have the same overall threat as their opponents.

After the sides were tied 0-4 apiece, CBC laid down a marker in the second quarter when they outscored Nenagh CBS 11 points to one. They picked off points at will, with David Cremin on the scoresheet five times.

Defensively, they played with great confidence - conceding just one point from play in the opening 30 minutes.

O’Dwyer’s green flag, which was scored after a determined run along the end line, while an important score, was CBC’s only flag for almost 20 minutes of the second half.

Nenagh CBS, meanwhile, struck an unanswered 1-4 - the goal a fine individual piece of work from Jack Mulcahy after he collected Conor Cooney’s delivery.

With 10 minutes remaining, CBC held a 1-16 to 1-10 advantage.

They quickly killed off the game, adding 1-3 to their tally. A shot from Cremin, which dipped into the far corner of the net as the match entered stoppages, comfortably seeing them home.

Nenagh CBS meet Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh in their final group game. They need to win this, but they will also be hoping that other results and scoring difference go their way.

Scores for CBC: D Cremin (1-6), M Finn (0-7, 0-4 frees), M O’Dwyer (1-2, 0-1 free), P Lehane, G O’Shea, F Heffernan and R Cummins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nenagh CBS: D McCarthy (0-10, 0-8 frees), J Mulcahy (1-0), A Hall (0-1).

CBC: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erin’s Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); B Kingston (Mallow), J Casey (Erin’s Own), P O’Shea (Erin’s Own); M Finn (Midleton, Capt), P Lehane (Na Piarsaigh); G O’Shea (Douglas), E O’Sullivan (Mayfield), D Cremin (Midleton); M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), F Heffernan (Mallow), R Cummins (Russell Rovers).

Subs: C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for F Heffernan (45), T Buckley (Blarney) for E O’Sullivan (49), S O’Driscoll (Aghada) for G O’Shea (57), J Hartnett (Douglas) for R Cummins (58), R Hurley (Sarsfields) for D Browne (62).

NENAGH CBS: C Hogan (Toomevara); E Meagher (Portroe), J McGrath (Kiladangan), C Bailey (Silvermines), M Ryan (Burgess), C Connolly (Nenagh Éire Óg), K Rice (Nenagh Éire Óg); J O’Callaghan (Portroe, Capt), C Foley (Borrisokane); J O’Meara (Kiladangan), K Grace (Burgess), C Cooney (Burgess); J Mulcahy (Kilruane McDonaghs), D McCarthy (Toomevara), A Hall (Toomevara).

Subs: M Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg) for M Ryan, J Doran (Toomevara) for K Rice (30), F McIntyre (Nenagh Éire Óg) for C Foley (35), C Tracey (Silvermines) for J O’Meara (40), A O’Connor (Nenagh Éire Óg) for J McGrath (56 inj).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).