Late Gleeson goal clinches win for Ardscoil Rís

Ardscoil Rís 3-12

Cashel Community School 1-15

Shane Gleeson was the hero as All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Rís snatched a 3-12 to 1-15 victory at the death in their Dr Harty Cup opener in Cappamore.

The Adare native expertly flicked Cian Scully’s sideline into the Cashel Community School net in injury time to deny the Tipperary side a deserved draw.

The sides had been level seven times, including at the interval, until Gleeson struck to dent Cashel’s hopes of progress.

Ardscoil Rís will qualify for the quarters with a win or draw against St Flannan’s next month but either of those would be good enough for Cashel to join them following a round one win over the Ennis outfit.

In Cappamore, Cashel’s David McGrath kicked off the scoring as Matthew O’Halloran levelled proceedings. Dylan Fogarty briefly gave Cashel the lead once more before Cian Scully raised the first green flag after six minutes.

The Limerick school had their second on 13 minutes, Diarmuid Stritch flicking O’Halloran’s dropped shot into the net, moving Ardscoil 2-4 to 0-3 clear.

Cashel responded in kind with the dangerous Adam Daly, who would finish with 1-3, firing to the roof of the net.

Four on the trot from Ronan Connolly ensured the sides would go into the break level at 2-6 to 1-9.

Scully broke the second-half deadlock after 10 minutes following a number of wides from either side. But Cashel’s response was three on the trot, Connolly getting a pair.

Ardscoil Rís then hit four unanswered to move two clear, both Daniel and Cian Scully finding the target as well as substitute Michael Collins.

David McGrath hit back for Cashel with Daly then finding the leveller with three to play. Scully momentarily gave Ardscoil the advantage in injury time but again Daly was on hand to draw the teams level.

But there was just enough time for Gleeson to make his mark, getting on the end of Scully’s dangerous delivery from the sideline to earn the victory.

Cashel launched a final attack but with the ball breaking around the Ardscoil full back line, James Finn was the man to grab the sliotar as Johnny Murphy called for full time.

Ardscoil Rís will be back in action when they take on St Flannan’s on Wednesday, November 16.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: C Scully (1-6, 0-4 frees), D Stritch, S Gleeson (1-0 each), M O’Brien (0-2), M O’Halloran, F Fitzgerald, D Scully, M Collins (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cashel Community College: R Connolly (0-8, 0-6 frees), A Daly (1-3), D McGrath (0-2), D Fogarty, Ben Currivane (0-1 each)

ARDSCOIL RÍS: E Deegan (Cratloe); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), S McMahon (Smith O’Briens), S Morrissey (Dromin Athlacca Banogue); J Moylan (Cratloe), M Gavin (Ballybrown), R McNamara (Cratloe); S Hickey (Adare), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); S Gleeson (Adare), C Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), D Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue); F Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), D Stritch (Clonlara), M O’Brien (Cratloe).

Subs: M Collins (Clonlara) for Hickey (45), J Finn (Na Piarsaigh) for D Scully (45), Jim Beary (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Keeffe (54).

CASHEL: T Breen (Boherlan-Dualla); C Ryan (Golden Kilfeacle), G O’Dwyer, C Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle); D Spillane (Fethard), J Quinlan (Fethard), D Fogarty (Boherlan Dualla); R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), S Buckley (Knocknavilla D Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden Kilfeacle), B Currivan (Golden Kilfeacle), O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs); D McGrath (Golden Kilfeacle), F Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), A Daly (Knocknavilla D Kickhams).

Subs: R Darcy (Boherlane Dualla) for Ryan (52), Anthony Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for Ormond (52), Ross Darcy (Boherlan Dualla) for Connolly (54), Connolly for Buckley (58).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Ballylanders)